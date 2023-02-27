This Easy Stuffed Pork Wellington is a perfect choice when hosting a dinner party it's so simple and delicious.

Our pork tenderloin stuffed inside this puff pastry sounded so intimidating to make but it's really easier than I ever imagined.

My guests were truly impressed and gave me rave reviews and enjoyed this easy gourmet meat-in-pastry dinner immensely.

These flavor combinations in this flakey puff pastry have a bit of dijon mustard, garlic, and pepper with sauteed mushrooms, along with a garlic-seasoned pork tenderloin making the perfect bite.

This version of Pork Wellington will have family and friends thinking this meal came from a 5-star restaurant plus this marsala gravy homemade is the perfect addition.

For all my pork fans like us, you may also like to try my Grandma's Boscaiola Pork Sauce the sauce is delicious and great over Italian bread, pasta, or even rice for another easy gourmet-style dish.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

boneless pork, (beef, venison, boneless chicken or turkey can be substituted see below for instructions)

prosciutto, ham, or bacon

garlic, minced

freshly ground cracked pepper and salt to taste

chopped mushrooms

Dijon mustard

puff pastry thawed

granulated garlic powder

olive oil

butter

egg wash

Instructions:

Thaw the frozen puff pastry completely. Place the tenderloin in an oil spray baking pan and bake it for around 15-20 minutes Saute the washed and cleaned mushrooms, butter, freshly minced garlic, and, marsala wine. until the wine is reduced to half. Brush the puff pastry with the dijon mustard. Top the dough evenly with mushrooms. Place the cooled pork tenderloin in the middle of the dough. Place strips of prosciutto on top of the tenderloin. Brush with beaten egg. Bake at 350 degrees

