This Dirty Seafood with Spicy Butter Beer gets its name from the delectable addictive buttery sauce that coats a medley of seafood plus it's a tad bit spicy.



Today we've added shrimp, scallops, and calamari rings, and it's off the charts in flavor and the perfect light summer meal!



The spiciness comes from cayenne pepper, and smoked paprika and can be served on top of mixed greens, filling fish tacos, topping cooked pasta, or added to a red bean and white rice combo.



The garlic butter-beer and herb sauce takes only around 15 minutes and is super easy to make



Of course, we have other substitutions for those with seafood allergies using this same sauce with another alternative like chicken, they all taste great in beer sauce also.

Ingredients

mixed seafood: scallops, calamari rings, shrimp, shelled and deveined (fresh or frozen)

butter

garlic, minced

sprigs of dill weed

granulated garlic powder

chili powder

dried oregano

dried basil

smoked paprika or regular

cayenne pepper

crushed red pepper flakes

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

beer

Optional: cooked rice

Instructions:

Saute fresh garlic and herbs in butter until garlic on low heat in a deep frying pan until light brown. Add the seasoning and herbs with seafood, stirring constantly, until the shrimp are pink and done around 4 or 5 minutes (depending on how large they are). Pour in beer, simmer for 1 minute more, and serve over cooked rice or spoon over your favorite salad greens!

