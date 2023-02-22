Dirty Seafood

Claudia Lamascolo

This Dirty Seafood with Spicy Butter Beer gets its name from the delectable addictive buttery sauce that coats a medley of seafood plus it's a tad bit spicy.

Today we've added shrimp, scallops, and calamari rings, and it's off the charts in flavor and the perfect light summer meal!

The spiciness comes from cayenne pepper, and smoked paprika and can be served on top of mixed greens, filling fish tacos, topping cooked pasta,  or added to a  red bean and white rice combo.

The garlic butter-beer and herb sauce takes only around 15 minutes and is super easy to make

Of course, we have other substitutions for those with seafood allergies using this same sauce with another alternative like chicken, they all taste great in beer sauce also.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iX8Ds_0kvi4B1A00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Ingredients

  • mixed seafood: scallops, calamari rings, shrimp, shelled and deveined (fresh or frozen)
  • butter 
  • garlic, minced
  • sprigs of dill weed
  • granulated garlic powder
  • chili powder
  • dried oregano 
  • dried basil 
  • smoked paprika or regular
  • cayenne pepper 
  • crushed red pepper flakes
  • salt, to taste 
  • black pepper, to taste 
  • beer
  • Optional: cooked rice

Instructions:

  1. Saute fresh garlic and herbs in butter until garlic on low heat in a deep frying pan until light brown. 
  2. Add the seasoning and herbs with seafood, stirring constantly, until the shrimp are pink and done around 4 or 5 minutes (depending on how large they are). 
  3. Pour in beer, simmer for 1 minute more, and serve over cooked rice or spoon over your favorite salad greens!

Print This Recipe for Dirty Seafood CLICK HERE

Recipes You May Like

Seafood Marinara

Seafood Scampi

Seafood Chowder

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dirty seafood# spicy seafood# seafood medley# butter beer seafood

Comments / 6

Published by

My inspiration came from my Italian Grandmother and Mom. Over the years I have adapted over 2k recipes from their teachings. Come sit and visit with me for awhile and enjoy the food

Melbourne, FL
4K followers

More from Claudia Lamascolo

Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

Here are two easy recipes for a delicious vintage Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake. The first recipe is all made from scratch and a moist delicious a little more time-consuming fabulous old recipe of mom's.

Read full story
3 comments

Pasta Sauce with Sausage

This Fusillioni Pasta with Sausage is a fun-shaped pasta with sausage and so easy to make but the best part is it will feed a large family with a gourmet fresh ragu economically.

Read full story

Orange Scallops

This recipe for Seared Scallop alla Orange is off the charts in gourmet flavor made in less than 20 minutes and you will impress everyone including yourself with this easy seafood dish!

Read full story

Pork Wellington

This Easy Stuffed Pork Wellington is a perfect choice when hosting a dinner party it's so simple and delicious. Our pork tenderloin stuffed inside this puff pastry sounded so intimidating to make but it's really easier than I ever imagined.

Read full story

Apple Zucchini Bread

This Apple Zucchini Bread is the perfect fall loaf of sweet moist bread for breakfast. As soon as the season for apples hit the market and zucchini is still in abundance at the farmer's market, we enjoy this when that first snap of cooler weather starts.

Read full story
2 comments

Almond Brittle

This buttery rum confection is my late mom's recipe from the early 1960s and also was my Dad's favorite candy of all time. Mom would make several batches during the holiday season because dad would eat it so fast it was one of his guilty pleasures.

Read full story

Soft Wedding Cookies

These cookies have several names you may also be familiar with IE: Ciambellini, Anginetti, Ginette's, Love Knots, Tadals, Italian Lemon Drops, Anise, or Lemon Cookies, we just called them Italian Wedding Tray Cookies.

Read full story
1 comments

Buttermilk Apple Streusel Cake

Buttermilk Apple Streusel Cake is light, fruity, and sweet, with an amazing streusel topping and one of the most asked-for coffee cakes I make. This tender apple-filledbuttermilk cakeis loaded with apples and the cinnamon crunchy topping is so addicting it's great any time of day.

Read full story
1 comments

Coconut Cream Poke Cake

Our Coconut Cream Poke Cake is all made from scratch filled with pudding, topped with whipped cream, and a coconut lover's dream cake. After it's baked, holes are punched randomly throughout the top of the cake then the pudding of choice is slathered on top to fill the holes which is pretty simple to do.

Read full story
3 comments

Orange Pineapple Cake

Orange Pineapple Cake is a light, citrus-topped fruity-tasting cake that just shouts warmer weather and brings just a bit of sunshine to the table. Everyone who tastes this cake has loved it, even the pineapple haters and it's perfect for that neighborhood potluck party or that last-minute dinner invite from friends and family.

Read full story
20 comments

Grilled Hawaiian Pork Chops

Grilled Hawaiian Pork Chops is a wonderful tropical-tasting dish we actually had the pleasure of being served in Hawaii and this is a copycat of those fabulous flavors in this dish.

Read full story
3 comments

Jailhouse Rock Cake

Elvis Cake aka Jailhouse Rock Cake was not only a favorite of the King of Rock and Roll but this popular creamy fluffy delicious layer of pineapple white cake with pecan cream cheese frosting is simply off-the-charts that will win any cake lover's heart.

Read full story
7 comments

Peanut Butter Pie

No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie tastes just like a dessert that you’d order at a restaurant and can be made in no time with just a few ingredients. Our pie is made with cream cheese, powdered sugar, peanut butter, whipped topping (or use real whip cream sweetened) chocolate, or graham cracker crust and we use hot fudge and peanut butter cups for garnishing.

Read full story
10 comments

Quick Bread Cheese Muffins

Quick Bread Cheese Muffins are a cheese lover and bread lover winner for any meal especially served withsoups,stews, or your favoritechili recipe!. Of course, mom always added toppings little Italian herbs, more than one cheese, and even a little garlic flavor in her batter.

Read full story
5 comments

White Bean Spinach Soup

This White Bean Spinach Soup is one of the tastiest vegetable-based flavorful broths our family loves. This chunky tomato-based broth is loaded with spinach and beans and comes together pretty quickly with fresh vegetables to make a filling hearty delicious bowl.

Read full story
8 comments

Tuscan Bean Soup

This Tuscan Bean Soup is a creamy wonderful Tuscan, Italy-style comforting bowl of yummy delight. Some of the beans are pureed to give it the creaminess and the soup is just bursting with fantastic flavors.

Read full story
7 comments

Pasta al Forno

Pasta al Forno is an Italian baked pasta dish which simply means that it consists of layers of rich meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese and is the ultimate comfort food. This easy-to-assemble pasta dish is very flavorful, and more of the Sicilian style than many others that use a white sauce called bechamel which is a different version.

Read full story

Ginger Snap Cookies

A crispy cookie that makes a little snapping noise when you take a bite mom made back in the 1950s, called ginger snaps. Mom would make these cookies often when I was a small child and through the years we continued to make them for our own families.

Read full story
3 comments

Japanese Steakhouse Soup

Japanese Steakhouse Clear Mushroom Soup is a simple broth-based soup that is primarily made of meat broths and vegetables. The soup is then simmered together with all fresh vegetables, over a long period of time to create a deep rich mushroom beefy flavor.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy