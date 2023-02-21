Grilled Hawaiian Pork Chops is a wonderful tropical-tasting dish we actually had the pleasure of being served in Hawaii and this is a copycat of those fabulous flavors in this dish.

The pineapple and peppers along with this amazing marinade bring grilling season and boneless pork chops to a drool-worthy level of yumminess.

You won't be able to wait until you smell them cooking to eat them.

Grilled pork is wonderful, but even if you have to cook them indoors, they're still fantastic, just use a grided cast iron skillet.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients

boneless thick-cut pork chops

brown sugar

pineapple juice

lemon juice

minced garlic

soy sauce

bell peppers sliced

cubed pineapple

Salt, pepper

Cooked white rice

Instructions:

Place the pork chops in a large covered container after cutting out the bone with all ingredients except peppers and pineapple cubes. Marinate for around 6 to 8 hours. Heat the grill to medium heat. Cooked white rice to packet instructions if using and set aside Reserving the marinade, place chops on the grill. Grill pork chops basting with juice. Place the pineapple and peppers on an oil-sprayed piece of foil to cook until heated through. Cook the pork until white in the center a the internal temperature reads 145 degrees this takes around 20 to 35 minutes depending on the thickness. Serve the pork with cooked rice for an easy side dish.

