Elvis Cake aka Jailhouse Rock Cake was not only a favorite of the King of Rock and Roll but this popular creamy fluffy delicious layer of pineapple white cake with pecan cream cheese frosting is simply off-the-charts that will win any cake lover's heart.



Starting out with a simple store-bought white cake mix baked, then filled with a sweet pineapple filling, it's an eye-rolling delight in every bite of yumminess.



Our family loves this cake and we can totally see why the "King" of rock n roll loved it so much.



Over the years we were lucky enough to see Elvis in person back in the 1970s and have his whole music collection, so we are huge fans here.



When you taste this cake, then you will see why Elvis had his housekeeper bake this cake often, it's as sure of a keeper recipe as his household name.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients To Gather for this Elvis Cake Recipe

white cake mix to package instructions

pineapple crushed in juice

sugar

cream cheese

vanilla

butter

powdered sugar

pecans coarsely chopped

Step-by-Step Elvis Presley Jailhouse Rock Cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 13 x 9 sheet pan Prepare the cake mix by the package instructions Bake the cake then cool it completely In the meantime make the pineapple filling Poke holes in the cake and fill with the pineapple in the cooled cake Make the cream cheese frosting and spread it over the top Refrigerate leftovers

>>Printable copy is available in this link for Elvis Cake<<

