Peanut Butter Pie

Claudia Lamascolo

No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie tastes just like a dessert that you’d order at a restaurant and can be made in no time with just a few ingredients.

Our pie is made with cream cheese, powdered sugar, peanut butter, whipped topping (or use real whip cream sweetened) chocolate, or graham cracker crust and we use hot fudge and peanut butter cups for garnishing.

What can be easier than this no-bake peanut butter pie that's ready in around 1 hour just to refrigerate until firm?

My favorite way is to use a premade chocolate crust however graham cracker crust is delicious also.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kbsq4_0ksoHygm00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Peanut Butter Pie with Hot Fudge Sauce is a scrumptious pie you'll never forget after taking that first bite! Decadently delicious!© Provided by Whats Cookin Italian Style Cuisine

Peanut Butter Pie with Hot Fudge Sauce is a scrumptious pie you'll never forget after taking that first bite! Decadently delicious!

Ingredients:

  • peanut butter
  • cream cheese
  • powdered sugar
  • whipped topping thawed or whipped real cream sweetened
  • hot fudge sauce

Instructions:

  1. whip the powdered sugar and cream cheese together
  2. add the peanut butter to that mixture until blended together
  3. fold in the whipped topping
  4. pile into a premade crust
  5. top with more whipped topping and garnish with hot fudge and peanut butter cups

Printable Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie

If you love the taste of peanut butter and cheese pies, you're going to love this no-bake easy pie.

This super easy filling using a pre-made chocolate graham cracker crust sets up in no time in the fridge and this is a dessert that your family will rave about and ask for often.

A perfect dessert for adults try our Kahlua Hot Fudge on top (for adults only), it's truly decadent.

# no bake peanut butter pie# no bake pie recipes# peanut butter recipes# peanut butter cup pie

