Ginger Snap Cookies

A crispy cookie that makes a little snapping noise when you take a bite mom made back in the 1950s, called ginger snaps.



Mom would make these cookies often when I was a small child and through the years we continued to make them for our own families.



The cookies have just the right amount of spice and are perfect for dunking in the morning hot beverage you prefer.



She used simple pantry ingredients like molasses, ginger, and cinnamon, and this became a family favorite spice cookie.



If you love vintage recipes you may also like Mom's Wine Drop Cookies also a similar molasses cookie from the 1960s ( they have no wine in the recipe just the name) and softer than ginger snaps.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients to Have On Hand

molasses

oil

egg

baking soda

ginger

nutmeg

cinnamon

sugar

flour

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line your cookie sheets with parchment paper or use a silicone mat Cream the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar. on high speed for around 2 minutes Add all the rest of the ingredients until well blended Shape into balls. We like to roll ours in a cinnamon/sugar mixture or regular sugar before baking. Bake for 15 minutes or until the tops start to crack open. Cool completely before removing to a wire rack or wax paper.

