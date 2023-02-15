Japanese Steakhouse Soup

Japanese Steakhouse Clear Mushroom Soup is a simple broth-based soup that is primarily made of meat broths and vegetables



The soup is then simmered together with all fresh vegetables, over a long period of time to create a deep rich mushroom beefy flavor.



The vegetables are then removed so the soup is clear, and the garnishes of the mushroom are left floating around as chopped parsley.



Often referred to as clear Japanese soup or Hibachi Japanese Broth in restaurants.



I just love the taste of this. Mine has a little more flavor of soy, ginger, and garlic.



A great-tasting soup with lots of mushrooms in it and not just a few as in the restaurant, you can add less if you like.



If you like those flavors in this mushroom soup this is very delicious.



It is simple to make with easy ingredients to find and certainly will warm you up on a cold rainy day.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need

mushrooms

beef broth

chicken broth

whole onion

whole celery stalks

whole cleaned carrots

garlic cloves

soy sauce

Instructions:

Wash and clean out the mushrooms before thinly slicing the mushrooms (use a mandoline) to ensure you've removed any dirt particles.

Saute the whole garlic and halved onion in oil for 2 minutes add the mushrooms to get the flavors on the outside and saute for 1 more minute. In a large soup pot add the whole vegetables, celery, carrot, onion, and garlic, mushrooms with oil, and add the granulated garlic powder. Pour in all the broth with ginger(taste it for salt and pepper to how you like it). Simmer for 45 minutes on low then remove the whole vegetables and ginger. Strain the soup and add the mushrooms back to the pot. Stir in the soy sauce. Ladle into bowls served with chopped parsley and chopped green onions.

More Recipe to try:

Slow Cooker Chicken and Broccoli



Bourbon Chicken



Mandarin Orange Pork Chops



Easy Fried Rice



Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry



Steak and Shrimp Hibachi



Oriental Chicken Salad



Best Tempura



Homemade Eggrolls