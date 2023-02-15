This recipe is for a tempura batter to use to coat chicken, fish, or any kind of vegetable, and meat you prefer.

This batter has several cooking methods that also work with this batter perfectly.

We have air-fried, pan-fried, or baked these chicken strips to make this one of the tastiest chicken ever.



Tempura chicken in strips, fingers, or even nuggets will come out crispy and light and simply the best-tasting coating on the planet and so easy to make.



Ready to eat in under 20 minutes so it's a great weeknight meal when you've had a busy day.

For best results in the air fryer, we use our battered tempura chicken in a frozen state, so be sure to read the tips and tricks below before starting.



Pan frying can be done immediately, and cooking times will vary if using another meat or seafood, this batter is very versatile and even great on vegetables!

If you're a fan of Asian foods you may also like to try our Homemade Egg Rolls for this meal.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients

boneless, skinless chicken breasts

cornstarch

egg, beaten

vegetable oil

flour

ice cold water

sugar

Step-by-Step Tempura Batter Coated Chicken:

Make the batter Dip the chicken (vegetables, fish, or another meat you prefer) Coat the Chicken Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single form Freeze until solid (or for pan frying you can use this immediately) Choose a cooking method using air frying, baked or pan-fried Serve with a dipping sauce of choice

> PRINTABLE RECIPE: click here for tips and more for CHICKEN TEMPURA<

More Asian Recipes We Love

Honey Sesame Chicken Stir Fry



Steak and Shrimp Hibachi



Oriental Chicken Salad



Best Tempura



Japanese Steakhouse Mushroom Soup



Homemade Eggrolls