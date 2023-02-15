Brownie Cherries Jubilee

Claudia Lamascolo

This heart-shaped Brownie Cherries Jubilee is the easiest fancy dessert made in minutes.

If you love cherries and chocolate and want a romantic dessert that is super easy, this will be one of the most impressive romantic desserts you'll ever make.

The jubilee has rum in it and can easily be ignited to create that dessert-perfect atmosphere for Valentine's Day or any special event for that special loved one in your life.

The brownies can be all homemade with our recipe or use a mix plus the cherries can be canned or from a jar with just a few simple steps you'll have a delicious fancy dessert.

For other creative heart, food recipes check out our all Heart Shaped Food Ideas they are all super easy to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XVJK_0kmmEb1A00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Some Ingredients You Will Need:

  • Brownie Recipe provided on my website (or use your favorite brownie mix):
  • Cherry Rum Jubilee Topping:
  • jarred or canned drained ( I used one can)
  • Dark Rum or use a Cherry Liquor
  • almond extract

What You Will Need to do Step by Step

  1. bake our brownie recipe or use a mix in a heart-shaped pan
  2. cool it
  3. make the jubilee sauce the night before and chill it
  4. thicken the sauce the next day before assembling the cake
  5. top with the jubilee warm sauce or serve it over ice cream ignited

>>Print this recipe for Brownie Cherries Jubilee<<

Fancier Valentine's Day Brownie Suggestions:

# heart shaped desserts# Valentines Day desserts# romantic desserts# brownie cherries jubilee

