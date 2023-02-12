Cherry Winks are a popular cookie that became a winning recipe for a National Pillsbury contest back in the 1950s.



The recipe is a basic cookie dough with dates, maraschino cherries, and nuts then rolled into cornflakes and baked.



These crunchy little gems are perfect for any holiday cookie tray and certainly have a delicious blend of flavor in every bite.



The sweet little maraschino cherries really give this cookie its character in color with the balance of sweet and crunchy coating from the cereal along with the pecans and sweet dates.



We love this vintage cherry cookie and it's surely a treat every Christmas holiday!

Ingredients You Will Need (see printable link below)

sifted flour

baking powder

baking soda

salt

vegetable shortening

sugar

eggs

milk

vanilla extract

pecans

chopped maraschino cherries and more quartered to garnish

pitted chopped dates (see our suggestions for substitutions)

crushed cornflakes

Step By Step on How to Make Cherry Wink Cookies

preheat the oven and prepare your baking sheets with parchment paper or Silpat mats chop the nuts, dates, and cherries and set aside whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt and set aside in a bowl cream the sugar and shortening add the eggs, milk, and vanilla blend in the dry ingredients fold in the fruit and nut roll into balls then the crushed cornflakes bake for 10 to 12 minutes the recipe is at the bottom of this page in a printable recipe card

>For the Printable Recipe with Tips and Suggestions Click Here<

