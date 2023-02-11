Bluebery Crumble Bars

These amazingly easy Blueberry Crumble Bars are so melt-in-your-mouth buttery delicious that you can't just stop at one!
These quick decadent crumble bars with a slightly sweet filling are so simple to make and can be a year-round treat anytime since they freeze so well and just keeps you coming back for another bite.
I have never made a batch that didn't all fly off the plate the same day and you can use fresh or frozen blueberries for this recipe, so when blueberries are on sale we buy large quantities and freeze them for another time.
Seriously one of my favorite bars of all time I really was excited to share the recipe with everyone because you just have to try them to believe me.
Ingredients You Will Need for Blueberry Bars
- fresh blueberries ( you can use frozen but blot dry)
- cornstarch
- freshly grated lemon zest
- freshly squeezed lemon juice
- white sugar
- allspice or cinnamon
Cookie Dough and Topping
- flour
- white sugar
- baking powder
- butter softened
- egg yolk
- reserved dough from the above recipe
- brown sugar
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- Make the cookie dough and reserve some for the top
- Press 2/3 of the dough into the pan
- Pour the filling on top
- Add the reserved dough
- Bake for 35 minutes
