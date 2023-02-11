Bluebery Crumble Bars

These amazingly easy Blueberry Crumble Bars are so melt-in-your-mouth buttery delicious that you can't just stop at one!

These quick decadent crumble bars with a slightly sweet filling are so simple to make and can be a year-round treat anytime since they freeze so well and just keeps you coming back for another bite.

I have never made a batch that didn't all fly off the plate the same day and you can use fresh or frozen blueberries for this recipe, so when blueberries are on sale we buy large quantities and freeze them for another time.

Seriously one of my favorite bars of all time I really was excited to share the recipe with everyone because you just have to try them to believe me.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need for Blueberry Bars

fresh blueberries ( you can use frozen but blot dry)

cornstarch

freshly grated lemon zest

freshly squeezed lemon juice

white sugar

allspice or cinnamon

Cookie Dough and Topping

flour

white sugar

baking powder

butter softened

egg yolk

reserved dough from the above recipe

brown sugar

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to line a baking sheet with parchment paper Make the cookie dough and reserve some for the top Press 2/3 of the dough into the pan Pour the filling on top Add the reserved dough Bake for 35 minutes

