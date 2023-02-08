This maraschino cherry cake that's all made from scratch is a delicious moist dessert cake and we often bake this in a heart-shaped pan on Valentine's Day for that special someone.



The recipe is from the 1940s that mom made and since then I have made this in her memory since 1999 when she passed away.



The cake is a white light cake made with just egg whites, cake flour, eggs, cherry juice, and maraschino jarred cherries.



Mom would also put pecans in her cake which you are welcome to add, however, our family has too many food allergies so I leave them out.

If you love old-fashioned vintage recipes, this is a family favorite we have enjoyed for many years, it's perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients Needed Amounts Are in the Printable Recipe Link Below

Cake Batter:

sifted cake flour (see homemade cake flour photo in the post)

sugar

baking powder

salt

vegetable shortening

whole milk ( I prefer to use evaporated or buttermilk)

maraschino cherry juice

vanilla

almond extract

egg whites

chopped maraschino cherries around 15 to 18

Optional:1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Instructions

Prepare by greasing and flouring the pan of choice Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Add the cake batter ingredients and use an electric mixer to combine Fold in the cherries Pour into the prepared pan Baking time will vary by the pans used see below recipe card for instructions

>>Printable Recipe Available for Maraschino Cherry Cake Click Here <<

