Chocolate Cake Mix Cookies

Grandma always made Italian Chocolate Spice Ball Cookies aka Chocolate Meatballs Cookies around the holidays, and we have adapted her recipe by using a chocolate cake mix that is super easy and absolutely delicious.

As kids, we called them chocolate meatball cookies because they're round like a meatball.

The cookies looked so pretty frosted with white or chocolate icing with some colorful sprinkles to match the holiday theme.

These cake mix cookies stay nice and moist, are very light in texture, and have a wonderful aroma of cinnamon spice, and festive flavors.

If you prefer to make this cookie recipe all from scratch try our old-fashioned chocolate spice cookies grandma used to make which is the original recipe from the 1960s.

Our cake mix cookies are a great addition to your recipe collection when you need a large amount and are in a hurry, using all simple pantry ingredients.

For a festive Christmas cookie just frost and decorate them with colorful holiday-themed sprinkles.

The cookies are great to bake for that last-minute party your invited to and perfect for bringing to a cookie exchange.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need

chocolate cake mix

eggs

butter

flour

vanilla or almond extract

canned frosting in chocolate and or vanilla

Optional:

regular, mini, or assorted flavored chocolate chips,

coconut, any kind of nuts, and colorful sprinkles to match the holiday theme

Instructions

Bake for around 10 to 12 minutes or until the middle is dry and the bottoms begin to brown. Remove from the baking sheet to a wire rack and cool completely. Frost with canned frosting either vanilla, chocolate, or both. Sprinkle with coordinating colorful candies to match the holiday theme. Let dry on wax paper. Store in a tight container.

Other Cake Mix Recipes to Try:

Cake Mix Funfetti Dip

Cake Mix Banana Cake

Cake Mix Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Cake Mix Blueberry Cake