Old Fashioned Homemade Ketchup

Claudia Lamascolo

Here is an old vintage recipe mom and grandma would make back in the late 1960s a simmering robust flavored condiment you know as ketchup.

The recipe is super easy and with some modern-day equipment one of the best-tasting homemade ketchup on the planet,

The bland-tasting store-bought ketchup doesn't hold a candle to our Old-Fashioned Tomato Ketchup.

During a good sale on tomatoes, or if you're lucky enough to raise a garden during the summer, this is a treat.

Don't worry that it makes too much, it freezes perfectly in small containers for up to 6 months.

This recipe is part of our Chicken Wing and Dipping Sauce Roundup with 18 different assorted recipes for condiments you may like to try our other easy recipe there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2BJo_0kf6kNEk00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

48 peeled ripe tomatoes (around 8 pounds)

2 green peppers chopped

2 red peppers chopped

4 white onions chopped

3 cups of granulated sugar

3 cups of white vinegar

3 tablespoons salt

1 - 1/2 teaspoons each of ground clove, ground allspice, and ground cinnamon

3 teaspoons ground mustard

Instructions:

Boil the tomatoes, onions, and pepper until tender around 35 minutes.

Run these through a food mill or strainer.

Continue boiling the strained mixture and add the rest of the ingredients until thick.

Note: You may have to press this through a sieve one more time to get it smooth.

Ladle into mason jars.

Ketchup will keep 3 weeks in the fridge or 6 months in the freezer.

If you would like a printable copy of this recipe and love dipping sauces along with condiments here click here for a Printable Copy with 18 Different Dipping Sauce Recipes along with this Old Fashioned Ketchup

This is the list of recipes you will find in the above link:

  • Apricot
  • Honey Mustard
  • Classic Wing Sauce
  • Traditional Hot Wing Sauce
  • Chili Lime Sauce
  • Ranch Sauce 
  • Sundried Tomato Aioli
  • Herb Dipping Sauce
  • Teriyaki
  • Blue Cheese
  • Curry
  • Cajun Remoulade
  • Bourbon
  • Pizza
  • Caesar
  • Salsa Cheese
  • Asian Peanut Butter 
  • Salsa Tomato
  • Creamy Parmesan
  • Alfredo

Check out these Wing Recipe Links

Curt's Four Wing Sauces

Curt's Italian Grilled Wing Recipe

Chicken Wing Showcase

Homemde Chicken Nuggets

Homemade Jack Daniels Barbecue Sauce Recipe

