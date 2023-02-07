Old Fashioned Homemade Ketchup

Here is an old vintage recipe mom and grandma would make back in the late 1960s a simmering robust flavored condiment you know as ketchup.
The recipe is super easy and with some modern-day equipment one of the best-tasting homemade ketchup on the planet,
The bland-tasting store-bought ketchup doesn't hold a candle to our Old-Fashioned Tomato Ketchup.
During a good sale on tomatoes, or if you're lucky enough to raise a garden during the summer, this is a treat.
Don't worry that it makes too much, it freezes perfectly in small containers for up to 6 months.
This recipe is part of our Chicken Wing and Dipping Sauce Roundup with 18 different assorted recipes for condiments you may like to try our other easy recipe there.
Ingredients:
48 peeled ripe tomatoes (around 8 pounds)
2 green peppers chopped
2 red peppers chopped
4 white onions chopped
3 cups of granulated sugar
3 cups of white vinegar
3 tablespoons salt
1 - 1/2 teaspoons each of ground clove, ground allspice, and ground cinnamon
3 teaspoons ground mustard
Instructions:
Boil the tomatoes, onions, and pepper until tender around 35 minutes.
Run these through a food mill or strainer.
Continue boiling the strained mixture and add the rest of the ingredients until thick.
Note: You may have to press this through a sieve one more time to get it smooth.
Ladle into mason jars.
Ketchup will keep 3 weeks in the fridge or 6 months in the freezer.
If you would like a printable copy of this recipe and love dipping sauces along with condiments here click here for a Printable Copy with 18 Different Dipping Sauce Recipes along with this Old Fashioned Ketchup
This is the list of recipes you will find in the above link:
- Apricot
- Honey Mustard
- Classic Wing Sauce
- Traditional Hot Wing Sauce
- Chili Lime Sauce
- Ranch Sauce
- Sundried Tomato Aioli
- Herb Dipping Sauce
- Teriyaki
- Blue Cheese
- Curry
- Cajun Remoulade
- Bourbon
- Pizza
- Caesar
- Salsa Cheese
- Asian Peanut Butter
- Salsa Tomato
- Creamy Parmesan
- Alfredo
Check out these Wing Recipe Links
Curt's Italian Grilled Wing Recipe
Comments / 0