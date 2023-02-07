Old Fashioned Homemade Ketchup

Here is an old vintage recipe mom and grandma would make back in the late 1960s a simmering robust flavored condiment you know as ketchup.

The recipe is super easy and with some modern-day equipment one of the best-tasting homemade ketchup on the planet,

The bland-tasting store-bought ketchup doesn't hold a candle to our Old-Fashioned Tomato Ketchup.

During a good sale on tomatoes, or if you're lucky enough to raise a garden during the summer, this is a treat.

Don't worry that it makes too much, it freezes perfectly in small containers for up to 6 months.

This recipe is part of our Chicken Wing and Dipping Sauce Roundup with 18 different assorted recipes for condiments you may like to try our other easy recipe there.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

48 peeled ripe tomatoes (around 8 pounds)

2 green peppers chopped

2 red peppers chopped

4 white onions chopped

3 cups of granulated sugar

3 cups of white vinegar

3 tablespoons salt

1 - 1/2 teaspoons each of ground clove, ground allspice, and ground cinnamon

3 teaspoons ground mustard

Instructions:

Boil the tomatoes, onions, and pepper until tender around 35 minutes.

Run these through a food mill or strainer.

Continue boiling the strained mixture and add the rest of the ingredients until thick.

Note: You may have to press this through a sieve one more time to get it smooth.

Ladle into mason jars.

Ketchup will keep 3 weeks in the fridge or 6 months in the freezer.

