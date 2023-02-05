Cornflake Coated Chicken

This vintage recipe for cornflake-coated crunchy crispy coated chicken is made with bone-in or boneless chicken breast that can be either air-fried, baked, or fried instructions that kids and the young at heart absolutely love.

Mom's 1960-style recipe this classic popular chicken coating was economical to make using any boneless meats chicken being the least expensive for our family of five.

This step-by-step recipe also has other innovative cooking methods to choose like air frying and healthy version instructions for baking.

The chicken is coated using seasoned flour, and eggs and making this crunchy on the outside and juicy bursting with flavor on the inside a win-win meal.

Mom often used bone-in chicken but boneless for hosting parties or packed-in lunches is much easier to pack, eat and enjoy.



If you love crunchy coatings, this classic old-fashioned chicken coating will be the most asked for.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

chicken breasts boneless cubed

water

flour

egg beaten

seasoning salt

coarsely crushed cornflakes

granulated garlic powder

paprika

cooking spray

oil for frying (vegetable or canola)

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Instructions:

Cornflake Chicken Step by Step

Cut the boneless chicken in desired forms IE cubed, fingers, tenders, medallions Set up a breading station with seasoned flour, egg, then cornflakes Fry, Bake or Air-Fry

