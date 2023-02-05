Hummingbird Cake is a dense moist made from scratch banana-pineapple spice cake.



Truly a vintage classic yet easy recipe for this cake, very popular in the Southern states.



The cake is lavished with cream cheese frosting which makes this irresistible in every bite.



Many prideful bakers enter their prized recipe for this hummingbird cake as the best during the Kentucky State Fair competitions and people enjoy being a judge taste tester for sure.



This cake is sweet and moist and the nuts give it that crunchy roasted perfect bite.



This is one of my favorite recipes when I need to use up at least 4 bananas that are overripe, this is the perfect solution!

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need

flour

sugar

eggs

bananas

pineapple crushed not drained

cooking spray oil

vegetable or canola oil

cinnamon

allspice

vanilla

baking soda

toasted pecans (pecans are called for in the original recipe, I prefer toasted walnuts)

butter for roasting the nuts in

For the Frosting:

cream cheese

powdered sugar

butter

milk

vanilla

Instructions:

Beat the bananas with an electric mixer to make them smashed then stir in the pineapple with juice. Add the vanilla, eggs, and oil. Stir in the flour, spices, sugar, baking soda, and salt until just blended evenly together. Fold in the nuts. Pour into the pan you prefer to use (this was a 13 x 9 sheet pan). Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 55 minutes and use the toothpick method to ensure it's done.

> Printable Copy of this Recipe: Hummingbird Cake <

