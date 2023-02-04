Korean BBQ Sauce for Ribs

Korean BBQ Sauce really will make your pork spare ribs over the top flavorful, tender and scrumptious even on chicken or beef it's so versatile.
These fork-tender boneless pork country-style spare ribs or bone-in ribs are slow-cooked in the oven and then finished under the broiler for a crispy char that will give them that wow factor to any rib lover out there after the first bite.
We offer other cooking methods below, for those who prefer pan-fried, made in a slow-cooker smoked, on your outdoor grill, or baked, and will be delicious no matter which method you choose to cook with.
Ingredients You Will Need
- boneless country-style spare ribs or bone-in)
- Korean red pepper paste
- Korean red chili pepper flakes
- low sodium soy sauce
- rice wine, not vinegar (or use mirin or white wine)
- sesame oil
- honey
- brown sugar
- minced garlic
- grated ginger
- half a small white onion, grated
- Asian pear, sweet green or red apple, grated our use a bosc pear
- black pepper
Easiest Recipe step by Step for Boneless or Bone-In Ribs
- preheat the over to 300 degrees and oil spray a baking dish
- make the BBQ sauce and set it aside
- place the ribs in the baking dish brush with sauce and add a little to the pan
- bake covered for around an hour and thirty minutes
- finish under the broiler adding the sesame seeds if desired
- serve with fruit salsa
