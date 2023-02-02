Shrimp Filled Mushroom Marsala

Shrimp Stuffed Mushroom Marsala, is a great appetizer to start off any meal!



An easy way to bake them is to add them to muffin tins, they hold everything together perfectly.



The stuffing is made with cream cheese, shrimp, and garlic filling super simple and the perfect appetizer for any seafood lover.



Hearty and filling, yet still a light appetizer before dinner or in addition to other finger foods for that big Game Day!



Filled with shrimp garlic, cream cheese, and Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, they make the perfect appetizer!



The best part is you can make them ahead of time and pop them in the oven when you're ready to eat!





Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need

mushrooms

breadcrumbs

salt, pepper

olive oil

grated cheese

garlic

white wine

shrimp chopped or use baby shrimp

Optional:

shredded mozzarella or provolone cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl mix the cream cheese, garlic, granulated garlic powder, salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne powder which is optional. Mix the butter, and Marsala wine together. Stuffed each mushroom with the cream cheese mixture. Put a little of the wine and butter in the mini muffin cup or you will pour this on the bottom of the baking dish if you are using that. Top with breadcrumbs and shredded mozzarella cheese. Drizzle with olive oil or butter and bake at 400 degrees for around 20 to 25 minutes or until the cheese is browned.

>Print this recipe for Stuffed Shrimp Mushrooms Marsala<

