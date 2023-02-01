Chicken Pasta Fagioli

Claudia Lamascolo

This is a spin-off of the classic Italian Pasta Fazool (fagioli) with the addition of chicken and loaded with cheese.

The old-fashioned classic is a staple on most Italian tables and very popular in Italian American homes for a quick inexpensive weeknight meal.

Our family is also a big fan of the American dish Chicken Parmesan, and this bowl of fagioli gives you the best of both worlds.

The chicken is fork-tender with a blend of Italian spices in a rich delicious sauce.

To finalize the dish it's topped with mozzarella cheese, a blend of Pecorino and Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, and a splash of extra virgin olive oil.

Served with a nice warm loaf of crunchy garlic bread is a nice accompaniment.

This version of pasta of fagioli is a nice change and so versatile as you can add any boneless cubed meats you prefer for a hearty dish.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hqi6_0kZ2YAYB00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

  • boneless cubes of chicken breast sauteed
  • cannellini beans or white northern beans rinsed
  • diced tomatoes
  • tomato sauce
  • whole cloves of garlic cleaned
  • sliced carrots
  • stalks celery
  • granulated garlic powder
  • plum tomatoes
  • dried oregano, basil, and parsley salt, pepper, to taste
  • white wine
  • olive oil 

Instructions:

  1. Saute the chicken in olive oil until all the pink is gone
  2. pulse the vegetables in a food processor and saute them together next
  3. then add the salt, pepper herbs, wine, and tomatoes and simmer this sauce for around 45 minutes until the chicken is fork tender
  4. ladle into a bowl and top with cheese and a splash of olive oil

More Easy Meals:

More Easy Meals:

Pizza Chicken and Potatoes

Italian Chicken Stew

Homemade Sausage Pasta Helper

Italian Escarole and Beans

