Chicken Pasta Fagioli

This is a spin-off of the classic Italian Pasta Fazool (fagioli) with the addition of chicken and loaded with cheese.
The old-fashioned classic is a staple on most Italian tables and very popular in Italian American homes for a quick inexpensive weeknight meal.
Our family is also a big fan of the American dish Chicken Parmesan, and this bowl of fagioli gives you the best of both worlds.
The chicken is fork-tender with a blend of Italian spices in a rich delicious sauce.
To finalize the dish it's topped with mozzarella cheese, a blend of Pecorino and Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, and a splash of extra virgin olive oil.
Served with a nice warm loaf of crunchy garlic bread is a nice accompaniment.
This version of pasta of fagioli is a nice change and so versatile as you can add any boneless cubed meats you prefer for a hearty dish.
Ingredients:
- boneless cubes of chicken breast sauteed
- cannellini beans or white northern beans rinsed
- diced tomatoes
- tomato sauce
- whole cloves of garlic cleaned
- sliced carrots
- stalks celery
- granulated garlic powder
- plum tomatoes
- dried oregano, basil, and parsley salt, pepper, to taste
- white wine
- olive oil
Instructions:
- Saute the chicken in olive oil until all the pink is gone
- pulse the vegetables in a food processor and saute them together next
- then add the salt, pepper herbs, wine, and tomatoes and simmer this sauce for around 45 minutes until the chicken is fork tender
- ladle into a bowl and top with cheese and a splash of olive oil
