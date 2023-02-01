A light Veal Lemon delicious stew simmered with white wine and tomato sauce that makes this meat fork tender.
Perfect served over mashed potatoes, polenta, or hard-crusted Italian bread.
With just a hint of lemon and fragrant herbs, this finishes off this dish perfectly.
Easy enough to serve any weeknight or to guests when hosting a dinner party.
Ingredients:
- olive oil
- boneless veal cubed
- butter
- finely minced garlic
- celery ribs minced fine
- onion, finely chopped
- 1 large carrot chopped fine in small bits
- dry white wine
- crushed tomatoes
- dried oregano
- 1 sprig of rosemary
- chopped flat-leaf parsley
- finely grated lemon zest
- salt and cracked ground black pepper to taste
- cayenne pepper for heat to taste is optional
Instructions:
- Place the olive oil in a large deep cast iron skillet or Dutch oven and heat the olive oil.
- Add the veal with a little salt and pepper to taste and saute on medium heat until golden browned stirring and turning, this should take around 5 to 6 minutes.
- Place the veal in a covered dish and keep it warm.
- Note: to save time add the garlic, onion, celery, and carrots to a food processor and pulse until small chunks.
- In the same pan melt the butter and add the garlic, carrots, celery, and onion and saute for around 3 or 4 minutes until fragrant but not browned, just until softened.
- Add in the wine and simmer until reduced in half, about 12 minutes.
- Stir the tomatoes, oregano, parsley, sprig of rosemary (remove after 20 minutes), and veal in the mixture.
- Cover and simmer over low heat, stirring, and simmer the veal until tender for around an hour.
- Add the lemon zest then add salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper to taste.
Serve with mashed potatoes or polenta.
Click here for a Printable Copy with tips for Veal Lemon Stew
