A light Veal Lemon delicious stew simmered with white wine and tomato sauce that makes this meat fork tender.



Perfect served over mashed potatoes, polenta, or hard-crusted Italian bread.



With just a hint of lemon and fragrant herbs, this finishes off this dish perfectly.



Easy enough to serve any weeknight or to guests when hosting a dinner party.





Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

olive oil

boneless veal cubed

butter

finely minced garlic

celery ribs minced fine

onion, finely chopped

1 large carrot chopped fine in small bits

dry white wine

crushed tomatoes

dried oregano

1 sprig of rosemary

chopped flat-leaf parsley

finely grated lemon zest

salt and cracked ground black pepper to taste

cayenne pepper for heat to taste is optional

Instructions:

Place the olive oil in a large deep cast iron skillet or Dutch oven and heat the olive oil. Add the veal with a little salt and pepper to taste and saute on medium heat until golden browned stirring and turning, this should take around 5 to 6 minutes. Place the veal in a covered dish and keep it warm. Note: to save time add the garlic, onion, celery, and carrots to a food processor and pulse until small chunks. In the same pan melt the butter and add the garlic, carrots, celery, and onion and saute for around 3 or 4 minutes until fragrant but not browned, just until softened. Add in the wine and simmer until reduced in half, about 12 minutes. Stir the tomatoes, oregano, parsley, sprig of rosemary (remove after 20 minutes), and veal in the mixture. Cover and simmer over low heat, stirring, and simmer the veal until tender for around an hour. Add the lemon zest then add salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper to taste.

Serve with mashed potatoes or polenta.

