Chicken Chili

Claudia Lamascolo

White Chicken Chili surfaced somewhere back in the 1980s and is considered a Southwestern style of cooking if you love a meat chili, this is a delicious alternative with chicken and white beans.

The flavors in this chili are pretty not exactly like the chili con carne which is made with meat and a thick chunky sauce.

Instead, this will have cubed boneless chicken breasts, spices, and a chili sauce with a thickener of pureed cannellini beans, still red just different in flavors.

This chili is thick and very flavorful and like no other and quick to make.


I love the fact that this easy pot of delicious chili can be made with a rotisserie chicken off the bone to save time and it can be used as a dip.


This can be made on the stovetop, instant pot of slow cooker, and is super easy to throw together to feed a crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doCL1_0kXOXyG300
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need:

  • boneless cubed chicken breast(or use ground chicken, leftover turkey or ground turkey)
  • green chiles
  • cannellini beans canned or fresh ( I use dried beans and cook them)
  • cumin, granulated garlic powder, chili powder
  • fresh garlic
  • chicken broth
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • diced tomatoes
  • garlic
  • fresh parsley
  • water
  • any kind of shredded cheese

Instructions:

For stove top brown the chicken, add all ingredients and simmer for 1 hour.

For a slow cooker or instant pot, brown the chicken and place all ingredients in the pot then set it to high for 4 to 6 hours.

For a complete Printable Copy of This Recipe >>>> White Chicken Chili Recipe<<<<

