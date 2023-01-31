White Chicken Chili surfaced somewhere back in the 1980s and is considered a Southwestern style of cooking if you love a meat chili, this is a delicious alternative with chicken and white beans.
The flavors in this chili are pretty not exactly like the chili con carne which is made with meat and a thick chunky sauce.
Instead, this will have cubed boneless chicken breasts, spices, and a chili sauce with a thickener of pureed cannellini beans, still red just different in flavors.
This chili is thick and very flavorful and like no other and quick to make.
I love the fact that this easy pot of delicious chili can be made with a rotisserie chicken off the bone to save time and it can be used as a dip.
This can be made on the stovetop, instant pot of slow cooker, and is super easy to throw together to feed a crowd.
Ingredients You Will Need:
- boneless cubed chicken breast(or use ground chicken, leftover turkey or ground turkey)
- green chiles
- cannellini beans canned or fresh ( I use dried beans and cook them)
- cumin, granulated garlic powder, chili powder
- fresh garlic
- chicken broth
- extra virgin olive oil
- diced tomatoes
- garlic
- fresh parsley
- water
- any kind of shredded cheese
Instructions:
For stove top brown the chicken, add all ingredients and simmer for 1 hour.
For a slow cooker or instant pot, brown the chicken and place all ingredients in the pot then set it to high for 4 to 6 hours.
For a complete Printable Copy of This Recipe >>>> White Chicken Chili Recipe<<<<
