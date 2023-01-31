White Chicken Chili surfaced somewhere back in the 1980s and is considered a Southwestern style of cooking if you love a meat chili, this is a delicious alternative with chicken and white beans.

The flavors in this chili are pretty not exactly like the chili con carne which is made with meat and a thick chunky sauce.

Instead, this will have cubed boneless chicken breasts, spices, and a chili sauce with a thickener of pureed cannellini beans, still red just different in flavors.

This chili is thick and very flavorful and like no other and quick to make.



I love the fact that this easy pot of delicious chili can be made with a rotisserie chicken off the bone to save time and it can be used as a dip.



This can be made on the stovetop, instant pot of slow cooker, and is super easy to throw together to feed a crowd.

Ingredients You Will Need:

boneless cubed chicken breast(or use ground chicken, leftover turkey or ground turkey)

green chiles

cannellini beans canned or fresh ( I use dried beans and cook them)

cumin, granulated garlic powder, chili powder

fresh garlic

chicken broth

extra virgin olive oil

diced tomatoes



fresh parsley

water

any kind of shredded cheese

Instructions:

For stove top brown the chicken, add all ingredients and simmer for 1 hour.

For a slow cooker or instant pot, brown the chicken and place all ingredients in the pot then set it to high for 4 to 6 hours.

For a complete Printable Copy of This Recipe >>>> White Chicken Chili Recipe<<<<

