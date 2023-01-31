Beer Baked Chicken

A very tender Baked Beer Chicken Legs and Thighs, this is the juiciest chicken ever, it's the only way to make a great baked beer chicken.

You can use any pieces of chicken you like and the meat comes out so tender, wings are another favorite way to make this recipe!

The chicken tastes great the next day reheated or shredded with hot sauce for sandwiches.

If you love chicken crispy and juicy, this is a tasty easy-to-make recipe with delicious results.

If you're not a fan of alcohol when cooking, substitute apple juice.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need

chicken pieces

smoked paprika

basil, oregano, and parsley

chili powder, salt, pepper

cumin

granulated garlic

beer

olive oil

cayenne pepper or use red pepper flakes

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and prepare a greased 13 x 9 pan or iron skillet that is gridded if you want a grill mark. You can also use disposable pans if you're cooking for a picnic! Rub with olive oil. Pour half the beer into the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle all the herbs and seasonings over the chicken. Cover with foil and bake until the juices run clear around 45 to 50 minutes. Broil under the broiler on high, flipping the chicken to get the skin nice and crispy on both sides. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Printable Directions and Tips for Making Baked Beer Chicken Legs and Thighs

