Apple Blueberry Pie

Claudia Lamascolo

With a homemade pie crust, filled with cinnamon apple filling and a drizzle of cinnamon icing, apple slab pie is always a crowd-pleaser and with the addition of blueberries takes it over the top in deliciousness.

This style of pie really has been around for years and my mom made it quite often in the 1940s called sheet pan pie which is also known as "slab pie" and during the fall apple season she made this often.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9ods_0kVuXnnU00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need

  • apples
  • blueberries or another fruit you prefer
  • lemon juice
  • flour
  • butter
  • cinnamon
  • salt
  • brown sugar
  • Optional
  • whipped cream, ice cream, icing

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Line your baking dish or deep sheet pan with parchment or oil spray and set it aside.
  3. Make the Dough (or use store-bought)
  4. Mix till the dough forms a ball...Roll out on floured board two 9-inch crusts and a line deep pan.
  5. Brush the bottom of the crust with 1 tablespoon of melted butter.
  6. Make the Filling:
  7. Mix the flour, brown sugar, butter lemon juice, water, and cinnamon in a large bowl.
  8. Add berries and mix them all together.
  9. Pour the fruit into a dough-lined deep dish baking pan (square or rectangular or use a small brownie pan).
  10. Cut the remaining crust to make a lattice topping or a full sheet on top.
  11. Sprinkle top with cinnamon and sugar mixture.
  12. Bake at 400 until browned around 1 hour or until the top is golden brown.
  13. Garnish Options:
  14. Make a thin frosting with 2 cups powdered sugar, a pinch of cinnamon, and a few tablespoons of water to make a thin glaze to drizzle over the top of the pie
  15. You can also serve this with vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream on top

>>Apple Blueberry Slab Pie Printable Copy Click Here<<

More Recipes to Try:

No Bake Pumpkin Fluff Pie

No-Bake Holiday Christmas Treats

New York Style Cheesecake, or try our Amaretto Pumpkin Cheesecake, both heavenly slices of deliciousness!

Strawberry Cream Pie

Best Cannoli Pie

No-Bake Cheese Pie

Holiday Cannoli Mousse

Eggless Tiramisu

No Bake Strawberry Icebox Cake

