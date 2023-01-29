I remember the school cafeteria serving up super cheesy pizza rectangles with a delicious crunchy crust and I needed to get in line quickly because this pizza was the first thing that they ran out of and my favorite on their menu.



Even though this is truly Americanized in taste compared to a Classic Italian Pizza, everyone looked forward to this style on pizza day every Friday for our high school lunch.



After graduation in the 1970s, I still craved that pizza day taste and all the fond memories from those childhood days with friends, this pizza brings me back in time to those good ole days.



While I'm sure every school cafeteria had its own recipe in each town, this is a very close replica of how I remember our lunchroom pizza back then and a close copycat to my childhood memory of it.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients for Making School Cafeteria Pizza(measurement in the printable recipe card on the website)

salt, sugar

fast rising yeast (quick yeast dry in a package)

powdered milk or I have used nondairy powdered creamer

water (must be at 110 degrees)

oil vegetable or canola

flour all-purpose

pizza sauce jarred or homemade

the cheese we use is a combination of cheddar and provolone or whole-milk mozzarella

Step By Step How To Make School Cafeteria Pizza

Mix in a bowl of all-purpose flour powdered dry milk(I used coffee mate dry nondairy creamer powder), warm water that should read 110 degrees with an instant-read thermometer(very important) fast-rising yeast, and granulated white sugar Pour this batter (using vegetable shortening) onto a greased baking sheet and spread it to the edges Bake for 14 to 15 minutes Remove from the oven and spread with pizza sauce and cheese Place back into the oven and bake until the cheese starts to brown Enjoy this trip down memory lane and a blast from the past with the full recipe for School Cafeteria Pizza Recipe on my website

