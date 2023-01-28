Variety Cookies

One dough can make a beautiful Italian tray of cookies.

Growing up, we often made more than 14 kinds of cookies with this one dough for weddings, showers, and holidays.

A favorite dough because of its versatility in additions and mix-ins will be the only recipe you'll ever need.

There are many suggestions with this one large batch that can adapt to just about any flavored extracts and then with the addition of creative icings, it will be a one-stop cookie shop dough to adapt just the way you like our Italian cookies.

We even add them to little cookie bags with tags just so everyone knows what kind they are.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients Needed:

flour

baking powder

salt

butter at room temperature

granulated sugar

eggs

vanilla

whole milk

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Instructions:

Place the dry ingredients in a bowl and mix together then set it aside.

Using a heavy-duty mixer place the butter and sugar in a bowl and cream these two together. Beat in the eggs, vanilla, and milk slowly until blended. Add the flour a little at a time until this forms a ball. Wrap in wax paper and refrigerate it for 35 to 45 minutes until cold and firm. Other ingredients you may need: jams for filling, frosting, sprinkles, chocolate or white chocolate melting chocolate This dough can be used to fill cookies, and cutouts, add mix-ins, rolled in balls, and molded into logs. See our suggestions under notes. Bake cookies on parchment paper on a baking sheet in a preheated oven at 350 degrees.

>>Printable Copy for Basic Variety of Italian Cookies <<

