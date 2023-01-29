If you want a taste of berries and lemon in a big fluffy moist muffin made from scratch this easy recipe is what you're looking for in flavor and ease of baking.

Sweet, delicate, and full of fresh berries, lemon, and a little cinnamon spice make this simple muffin have a bold flavor

The whole family will enjoy these fruit muffins and they're so easy to make!

These muffins are tender and taste like a sweet little cake perfect for any time especially those on the go!

They're perfectly portable and don't leave messy crumbs.

Easy all made from scratch recipe and you can use any berries you prefer or mix and match them

We usually prefer a combination of blueberries and red raspberries.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

all-purpose flour

granulated sugar

baking powder

salt

large eggs, lightly beaten

milk

lemon zest

canola oil

fresh red raspberries

blueberries (see notes for substitutions on other fruits to use)

Step by Step for Berry Muffins

preheat the oven to 375 degrees and prepare a muffin tin with oil spray place the wet ingredients in one bowl and lightly beat the eggs in a clean bowl add the dry ingredients gently blend them together and do not over mix fold in the fruit bake at 375 degrees in a preheated oven filling the muffin cups 3/4 full with the batter

