If you want a taste of berries and lemon in a big fluffy moist muffin made from scratch this easy recipe is what you're looking for in flavor and ease of baking.
Sweet, delicate, and full of fresh berries, lemon, and a little cinnamon spice make this simple muffin have a bold flavor
The whole family will enjoy these fruit muffins and they're so easy to make!
These muffins are tender and taste like a sweet little cake perfect for any time especially those on the go!
They're perfectly portable and don't leave messy crumbs.
Easy all made from scratch recipe and you can use any berries you prefer or mix and match them
We usually prefer a combination of blueberries and red raspberries.
Ingredients:
- all-purpose flour
- granulated sugar
- baking powder
- salt
- large eggs, lightly beaten
- milk
- lemon zest
- canola oil
- fresh red raspberries
- blueberries (see notes for substitutions on other fruits to use)
Step by Step for Berry Muffins
- preheat the oven to 375 degrees and prepare a muffin tin with oil spray
- place the wet ingredients in one bowl and lightly beat the eggs
- in a clean bowl add the dry ingredients
- gently blend them together and do not over mix
- fold in the fruit
- bake at 375 degrees in a preheated oven filling the muffin cups 3/4 full with the batter
