These rich buttery chocolate chip cookies have a secret ingredient that we used when I worked at a bakery.
The flour was not 100% all-purpose and we used a combination of cornstarch and flour that made these perfect every time.
With our tips and tricks and step-by-step, our one recipe will make thin and crispy or thick and chewy chocolate chips.
The best of both worlds no matter what thickness you like.
These rich buttery chocolate chip cookies are truly addicting!
Ingredients:
- softened butter
- brown sugar
- granulated sugar
- eggs
- cake flour (we make are own )
- All-Purpose flour
- cornstarch
- baking soda
- salt
- vanilla
- dark chocolate chips or another kind you prefer
- Optional: walnuts halves coarsely chopped or another kind you prefer
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 410 degrees.
- Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- Using an industrial mixer add the softened butter with both sugars and beat on high speed until light and fluffy around 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the eggs and mix to blend.
- Stir in the flour, salt, cornstarch, baking soda, and vanilla, and mix until all is evenly blended.
- Fold in the chips and nuts.
- Drop on the cookie sheet a medium-sized ice cream scoop.
- Press them down lightly for thin crispy cookies.
- For thick chewy cookies leave them in rounds and do not flatten.
- Bake in the preheated oven at 410 degrees.
- Bake for 9 minutes for thin ones or 12 minutes for thicker ones.
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever
