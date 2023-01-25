Apple Cake

Claudia Lamascolo

This scratch old-fashioned simple apple cake will astonish you.

Why? Because even if you don't have a clue on how to bake, this is a dump and mix everything together in one bowl then let the oven do its magic.

Seriously this cake is super delicious, moist and the easiest cake with foolproof results!

I love easy recipes like this one and it really comes out great every time, all made from scratch.

The only other suggestion I have, the recipe makes one small cake that will be eaten quickly so double the recipe!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mbz3a_0kQYPmC000
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Great with a glass of cold milk, or hot beverages.

Simple Apple Cake Ingredients

  • oil
  • sugar
  • eggs
  • vanilla
  • flour
  • cinnamon
  • salt
  • baking soda
  • chopped Mcintosh or other baking apples
  • (Before baking optional topping)
  • flour
  • sugar
  • cinnamon
  • melted butter

How to Make Simple Apple Cake Instructions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl together folding in the apples last.
  2. Grease either a bundt pan, 13 x 9 pan, or two square 9-inch pans.
  3. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes in a preheated oven of 325 degrees or until the middle comes clean with a toothpick.

Print a copy of this recipe here>>>> Simple Apple Cake

We just love scratch cakes, you may also like to try our Vintage Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake.

Grandma and mom always made a lot of citrus recipes, and another Italian easy favorite cake is their Lemon Ricotta Cake, it's another refreshing flavored cake to try.

apple cake, cake made from scratch, simple apple cake recipes

