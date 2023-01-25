This scratch old-fashioned simple apple cake will astonish you.
Why? Because even if you don't have a clue on how to bake, this is a dump and mix everything together in one bowl then let the oven do its magic.
Seriously this cake is super delicious, moist and the easiest cake with foolproof results!
I love easy recipes like this one and it really comes out great every time, all made from scratch.
The only other suggestion I have, the recipe makes one small cake that will be eaten quickly so double the recipe!!
Great with a glass of cold milk, or hot beverages.
Simple Apple Cake Ingredients
- oil
- sugar
- eggs
- vanilla
- flour
- cinnamon
- salt
- baking soda
- chopped Mcintosh or other baking apples
- (Before baking optional topping)
- flour
- sugar
- cinnamon
- melted butter
How to Make Simple Apple Cake Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients in a large bowl together folding in the apples last.
- Grease either a bundt pan, 13 x 9 pan, or two square 9-inch pans.
- Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes in a preheated oven of 325 degrees or until the middle comes clean with a toothpick.
