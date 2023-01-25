This scratch old-fashioned simple apple cake will astonish you.

Why? Because even if you don't have a clue on how to bake, this is a dump and mix everything together in one bowl then let the oven do its magic.

Seriously this cake is super delicious, moist and the easiest cake with foolproof results!

I love easy recipes like this one and it really comes out great every time, all made from scratch.

The only other suggestion I have, the recipe makes one small cake that will be eaten quickly so double the recipe!!

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Great with a glass of cold milk, or hot beverages.

Simple Apple Cake Ingredients

oil

sugar

eggs

vanilla

flour

cinnamon

salt

baking soda

chopped Mcintosh or other baking apples

(Before baking optional topping)

flour

sugar

cinnamon

melted butter

How to Make Simple Apple Cake Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl together folding in the apples last. Grease either a bundt pan, 13 x 9 pan, or two square 9-inch pans. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes in a preheated oven of 325 degrees or until the middle comes clean with a toothpick.

