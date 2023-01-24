Aggression Cookies

Claudia Lamascolo

This recipe for Aggression cookies (or depression cookies) is all made by hand (no mixers here) using very basic simple ingredients easily found, rolled by hand, and just an old-fashioned cookie jar oatmeal cookie.

Retro recipes are the best when there are food shortages and grandma and mom lived during war times when things were very tough to get staples and money was tight so they worked with what we had to stretch a dollar.

We learned quickly in high school that those days may happen again in the future and it was time to adapt to change by being grateful for what we have and not what we wished for.

Between school and my family and hard times, we learned the value of our dollar and to be very frugal.

While there were food shortages many families learned to adapt recipes to what they had on hand and these cookies are a fine example.

So, it's no surprise these cookies were a delicious addition and creation when we had very few ingredients to work with in recipes and this cookie remains a favorite family cookie and is very much appreciated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSedA_0kPGQbS300
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Aggression Cookies (aka Oatmeal Cookies) recipe will make 60 small cookies!

Simple Ingredients:

  1. brown sugar or regular
  2. butter or margarine
  3. oatmeal
  4. flour, all-purpose
  5. baking soda
  6. Optional additions: 2 cups of raisins, chocolate chips, or a combination of both. For cinnamon lovers: add 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients by and.

Roll into balls.

Bake at 350 degrees until edges are lightly browned around 12 minutes.

>>>Printable recipe for Aggression Cookies (oatmeal cookies)<<<

Other Cookies You May Like To Try:

Italian Wedding Tray Frosted Soft Cookies

Italian Almond Paste Cafe Style Cookies

Pistachio Ricotta Cookies

25 Holiday Cookies

One-Stop Cookie Shop

Italian Amaretto Butter Cookies

Pistachio Biscotti

Italian No-Bake Rum Balls

Chocolate fudge rolls

Jam-filled bow ties

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# oatmeal cookies# agression cookies# vintage cookie recipes

Comments / 4

Published by

My inspiration came from my Italian Grandmother and Mom. Over the years I have adapted over 2k recipes from their teachings. Come sit and visit with me for awhile and enjoy the food

Melbourne, FL
2K followers

More from Claudia Lamascolo

School Cafeteria Pizza

I remember the school cafeteria serving up super cheesy pizza rectangles with a delicious crunchy crust and I needed to get in line quickly because this pizza was the first thing that they ran out of and my favorite on their menu.

Read full story
3 comments

Variety Cookies

One dough can make a beautiful Italian tray of cookies. Growing up, we often made more than 14 kinds of cookies with this one dough for weddings, showers, and holidays. A favorite dough because of its versatility in additions and mix-ins will be the only recipe you'll ever need.

Read full story

Berry Muffins

If you want a taste of berries and lemon in a big fluffy moist muffin made from scratch this easy recipe is what you're looking for in flavor and ease of baking. Sweet, delicate, and full of fresh berries, lemon, and a little cinnamon spice make this simple muffin have a bold flavor.

Read full story

Chocolate Chip Cookies

These rich buttery chocolate chip cookies have a secret ingredient that we used when I worked at a bakery. The flour was not 100% all-purpose and we used a combination of cornstarch and flour that made these perfect every time.

Read full story
5 comments

Apple Cake

This scratch old-fashioned simple apple cake will astonish you. Why? Because even if you don't have a clue on how to bake, this is a dump and mix everything together in one bowl then let the oven do its magic.

Read full story
2 comments

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Mom never used soup in her Tuna Noodle Casserole recipe, so if you're looking for an easy recipe, this one is all made from scratch for tuna casserole and perfect for any weeknight meal.

Read full story
3 comments

Pastina and Egg

This inexpensive kind of buttered pasta that can be thick or thin kept us warm and made us always feel better especially when we had the sniffles. Grandma would make it often during the winter months when we were babies and was often one of our very first foods with the tiniest of pastine.

Read full story
1 comments

Chocolate Chip Bars

If you love doctored cookie and cake recipes, this chocolate chip cookie mix turns into a delicious little cheesecake bar and is so simple!. Starting out with cookie mix and a few pantry ingredients, these actually taste as if you made them from scratch!

Read full story
5 comments

Barbecued Ribs

Slow Cooker Barbecued Ribs are so easy to make, just dump in the ingredients, set it, and forget it. Tender ribs slow-cooked, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth meat so succulent and just too good not to try this recipe.

Read full story
2 comments

Chocolate Zucchini Bread

This moist delicious chocolate zucchini bread that can be made into muffins, loaves, bundt pans, and the best way to use up an abundance of zucchini. Zucchini makes some of the tastiest dessert recipes due to the moisture it provides and the cake/bread is so delicious.

Read full story
2 comments

Pizza Hamburgers

These burgers are inspired by the great seriesSopranos Steak Pizzaiola, and the burgers are just as it sounds a Pizzaiola Burger is a topped hamburger loaded just like how you like your pizza toppings.

Read full story
1 comments

Sweet Potatoes Air Fried

If you're just learning how to cook with an Air Fryer these Sweet Potato Fries are a fabulous place to start your new cooking journey!. Even if you don't happen to have an air fryer, we will have cooking instructions on some of the conventional methods below for you also so don't go away.

Read full story
1 comments

Bakery Butter Cookies

These super pretty Italian Bakery Butter Cookies or (jelly sticks) are s delicious butter cookies the ones you usually find behind the glass in an Italian bakery. Using a pastry tube or a cookie press/gun is a useful tool in the kitchen to get them to look professional in shapes and one of the tricks and tips.

Read full story
1 comments

Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

Bacon Cheeseburger Soup is rich and creamy and a great replica and takes on America’s favorite cheeseburger. Bursting with fresh bacon and cheese flavors, it's super easy to make in less than 30 minutes.

Read full story
6 comments

Slow Cooker Taco Chicken

Slow Cooker Pulled Taco Chicken is the perfect easy way to feed a hungry crowd and large family especially if you love easy recipes. The recipe is super easy with just 4 ingredients to add to a slow cooker then set it and let it do the work as the chicken becomes fork tender.

Read full story

Cinnamon Baked Pretzels

With just 4 ingredients these delicious crunchy buttery baked pretzel sticks will be the hit of your holiday season. Seriously, no matter when I make these they're gone in the first hour, so make a double batch.

Read full story
6 comments

Baked Custard

When I make Grandma's Baked Custard, it brings me back to the simple days of good old-fashioned desserts made with everyday pantry ingredients. Grandma was quite creative in making delicious desserts in the kitchen and this recipe brings back many fond childhood memories of her.

Read full story
8 comments

Pizza Portobella Mushrooms

Pizza Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms are a delicious baked stuffed mushroom cap that can be an appetizer for a whole meal depending on the stuffings you choose. We portobello can be stuffed with anything you like and is perfect for entertaining at parties.

Read full story
2 comments

Baked Eggplant Slices

Eggplant topped with Italian-flavored breadcrumbs and grated cheese, baked but oven-fried slices are perfectly crispy and totally addicting. Serve them with our homemade marinara sauce as an appetizer or healthy side dish with any meal you make!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy