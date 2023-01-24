This recipe for Aggression cookies (or depression cookies) is all made by hand (no mixers here) using very basic simple ingredients easily found, rolled by hand, and just an old-fashioned cookie jar oatmeal cookie.

Retro recipes are the best when there are food shortages and grandma and mom lived during war times when things were very tough to get staples and money was tight so they worked with what we had to stretch a dollar.

We learned quickly in high school that those days may happen again in the future and it was time to adapt to change by being grateful for what we have and not what we wished for.

Between school and my family and hard times, we learned the value of our dollar and to be very frugal.

While there were food shortages many families learned to adapt recipes to what they had on hand and these cookies are a fine example.

So, it's no surprise these cookies were a delicious addition and creation when we had very few ingredients to work with in recipes and this cookie remains a favorite family cookie and is very much appreciated.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Aggression Cookies (aka Oatmeal Cookies) recipe will make 60 small cookies!

Simple Ingredients:

brown sugar or regular butter or margarine oatmeal flour, all-purpose baking soda Optional additions: 2 cups of raisins, chocolate chips, or a combination of both. For cinnamon lovers: add 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients by and.

Roll into balls.

Bake at 350 degrees until edges are lightly browned around 12 minutes.

