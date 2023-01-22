

This inexpensive kind of buttered pasta that can be thick or thin kept us warm and made us always feel better especially when we had the sniffles.



Grandma would make it often during the winter months when we were babies and was often one of our very first foods with the tiniest of pastine.



The recipe takes virtually only a few ingredients and is done in minutes.



This soup will always be my go-to when I just want something fast and want to warm up quickly on those cooler days.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients to make Pastina and Egg

pastina (any kind you like I used orzo) baby pastina ( tiny stars), acini di pepe, broken spaghetti, or ABC pastine (pastina means tiny pasta in Italian, so anything can be used)

egg

water or chicken broth (I used low sodium chicken broth which is richer in flavor than water)

butter

Pecorino Romano cheese grated

freshly cracked black pepper

Instructions:

In a 3 or 4-quart saucepan bring the water of chicken broth to a boil, and add the pasta of choice. Simmer to package instructions or how you like your pasta cooked, do not drain this. Remove from the stovetop. Whisk in the egg quickly, add then add the butter until evenly mixed. Mix in the Pecorino Romano cheese to taste or sprinkle it on top. Note: add the black pepper to taste and more salt if needed

