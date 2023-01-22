Chocolate Chip Bars

If you love doctored cookie and cake recipes, this chocolate chip cookie mix turns into a delicious little cheesecake bar and is so simple!
Starting out with cookie mix and a few pantry ingredients, these actually taste as if you made them from scratch!
This doctored recipe starting with a mix comes together quickly and perfectly especially when unexpected friends drop by or you need to bring something for a dinner party.
We love easy recipes using a mix, you may remember my delicious Dark Chocolate Cake Mix Cake Banana Cake Mix Cake or my 4 Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Cake.
Simple Ingredients You Will Need
- softened butter
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
- egg
- cream cheese softened
- sugar
- eggs
- vanilla
- Optional: additional chocolate chips for garnish
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the bottom of 12 x 9 brownie pan. lined with parchment paper
- place the cookie mix in a bowl with the butter and stir it until you make fine crumbs.
- Add the egg until combined.
- Press most of the crumb mixture on the prepared pan (reserving some for the top), and bake it for 10 minutes.
- In the meantime beat the cream cheese, eggs, sugar, and vanilla until combined and smooth.
- Bake this for around 25 to 30 minutes until firm.
- Cool before cutting into bars.
>> Click HERE for a Printable Copy of Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bar <<
Other Recipes to Try:
Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownies
Best German Chocolate Coconut Brownies
White of Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake
Florida Orange Butter Pecan Cake
Peanut Butter Texas Sheet Cake
Raspberry Red Velvet Cake Mix Cupcakes
Comments / 5