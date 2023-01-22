Slow Cooker Barbecued Ribs are so easy to make, just dump in the ingredients, set it, and forget it.

Tender ribs slow-cooked, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth meat so succulent and just too good not to try this recipe.

The crockpot/slow cooker will do all the work needed and when you come home from that long day of chores and work, you're going to love this super simple meal!

Slow Cooker Barbecue Ribs are not only easy to make they literally fall-off-the-bone tender ribs and if you desire a char on the outside, just broil them after they are slow cooked for that whole barbecued experience and wow factor.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

Baby back o ar St. Louis rib slab

Barbecue Sauce any kind you prefer homemade or store-bought

cherry coke, root beer, Dr. Pepper, beer, wine, or bourbon

Worcestershire sauce

Optional; pinch of cayenne pepper or 2 teaspoons of hot sauce for heat

sea salt chili powder, parsley, oregano, and roasted garlic powder

Instructions:

oil spray a slow cooker liner (or use disposable liners) add 1 cup of apple juice or soda like cherry coke, root beer, (or a good regular stout beer) add your ribs sprinkle with whatever seasoning you prefer we like cajun add your favorite barbecue sauce slow cook up to 8 hours on low or 6 hours on high Note: for a nice crispy char broil them after cooking in a baking dish until crispy the way they look on the barbie!

