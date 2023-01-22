Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Claudia Lamascolo

This moist delicious chocolate zucchini bread that can be made into muffins, loaves, bundt pans, and the best way to use up an abundance of zucchini.

Zucchini makes some of the tastiest dessert recipes due to the moisture it provides and the cake/bread is so delicious.

These bread are always a welcome addition and chocolate is our favorite over the classic zucchini bread.

This chocolate zucchini bread can be drizzled with icing, dusted with powdered sugar, or tastes great plain as it is right out of the oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4rrX_0kMUA1Nv00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Ingredients for the Chocolate Zucchini Bread:

  • honey
  • brown sugar
  • oil
  • salt
  • baking soda
  • baking powder
  • espresso powder
  • unsweetened cocoa
  • flour
  • shredded, unpeeled zucchini
  • chocolate chip

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, honey, oil, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.
  3. Add the salt, baking soda, baking powder, espresso powder, cocoa, and flour, mixing until well combined.
  4. Stir in the zucchini and chocolate chips.
  5. Pour the batter into the greased loaf-prepared pan.
  6. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes depending on the size pan you use.
  7. You can use muffin tins and then reduce the time to 35 to 45 minutes.
  8. Check, the bread by inserting a toothpick in the middle if it comes out clean, it's done.
  9. Cool for 10 to 15 minutes before turning it out of the pan onto a wax paper-lined wire rack.
  10. Cool completely before slicing and storing wrapped.

Printable Copy of This Recipe for Chocolate Zucchini Bread

# chocolate zucchini bread# quick bread# zucchini bread# zucchini recipes

Comments / 2

Published by

My inspiration came from my Italian Grandmother and Mom. Over the years I have adapted over 2k recipes from their teachings. Come sit and visit with me for awhile and enjoy the food

Melbourne, FL
2K followers

