This moist delicious chocolate zucchini bread that can be made into muffins, loaves, bundt pans, and the best way to use up an abundance of zucchini.

Zucchini makes some of the tastiest dessert recipes due to the moisture it provides and the cake/bread is so delicious.

These bread are always a welcome addition and chocolate is our favorite over the classic zucchini bread.

This chocolate zucchini bread can be drizzled with icing, dusted with powdered sugar, or tastes great plain as it is right out of the oven.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients for the Chocolate Zucchini Bread:

honey

brown sugar

oil

salt

baking soda

baking powder

espresso powder

unsweetened cocoa

flour

shredded, unpeeled zucchini

chocolate chip

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, honey, oil, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Add the salt, baking soda, baking powder, espresso powder, cocoa, and flour, mixing until well combined. Stir in the zucchini and chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the greased loaf-prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes depending on the size pan you use. You can use muffin tins and then reduce the time to 35 to 45 minutes. Check, the bread by inserting a toothpick in the middle if it comes out clean, it's done. Cool for 10 to 15 minutes before turning it out of the pan onto a wax paper-lined wire rack. Cool completely before slicing and storing wrapped.

More Zucchini Recipes We Love:

Zucchini Pizza Crust

Zucchini Rollatini

Zucchini Fritters

Zucchini Tips and Tricks

Zucchini Tomato Tart

Blueberry Coconut Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Almond Poppy Seed Cake

Pumpkin Zucchini Spice Bars