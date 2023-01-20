Pizza Hamburgers

These burgers are inspired by the great series Sopranos Steak Pizzaiola, and the burgers are just as it sounds a Pizzaiola Burger is a topped hamburger loaded just like how you like your pizza toppings.

One of my favorite Italian appetizers is our family Meatball Recipe, these burgers are similar in flavor except gourmet topped with Marinara Sauce, melted cheese, and some favorite pizza toppings.

Topped with homemade marinara sauce, and loaded with a blend of provolone, mozzarella, and grated cheese, it's a gourmet Italian masterpiece.

The burger bursts with garlic and Italian flavors however you can even dress it up with classic American toppings if you would like a traditional style burger just seasoned Italian style.

Italian Style Ingredients

  • Ground chuck or sirloin
  • Italian bread crumbs
  • Eggs
  • Italian fresh herbs or seasonings
  • Garlic
  • Wine
  • Cheese
  • Olive oil
  • Rolls
  •  Marinara sauce
  • Homemade ciabatta bread rolls
  • your favorite pizza toppings

Instructions:

  1. In a large bowl mix all ingredients together with your hands until is evenly blended.
  2. Shape the beef into round patties:
  3. Heat a gridded cast iron pan until hot oil is sprayed or use some olive oil.
  4. Place the patties into the hot pan and cook on both sides following a chart on the desired doneness.
  5. In the meantime preheat the oven to 400 degrees and oil spray a large baking dish.
  6. Place the seared patties in a baking dish.
  7. Top with sauce, or any pizza toppings a slice of cheese you prefer, and sprinkle with more grated cheese.
  8. Bake at 400 degrees until the cheese melts.

>>>>> Pizza Burgers Printable Copy<<<<<

