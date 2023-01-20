Sweet Potatoes Air Fried

Claudia Lamascolo

If you're just learning how to cook with an Air Fryer these Sweet Potato Fries are a fabulous place to start your new cooking journey!

Even if you don't happen to have an air fryer, we will have cooking instructions on some of the conventional methods below for you also so don't go away.

What I like is there is no oil splatter, doesn't heat up the kitchen, no standing by a hot stove, they cook quickly and are such a healthy version compared to deep frying in oil.

If you love sweet potatoes this simple recipe is completed in around 20 minutes from start to finish.

We love all kinds of potatoes and you may also like to try our Best Potato Recipe CollectionsAmaretto Sweet Potato Casserole Sweet Potato Glazed Cinnamon Slices or our Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mRiS_0kLHOiqD00
Photo byClaudia Lamascolo

Step-by-Step Air Fryer Instructions

  1. peel the sweet potatoes (I microwave them before I use my french fry cutter for 5 minutes so they cut through easily)
  2. preheat the air fryer for 4 to 5 minutes at 425 degrees
  3. oil spray the basket or brush with cooking oil
  4. oil spray the sweet potatoes
  5. toss the fries with the spices and herbs you're using the place them on the basket in a single formation
  6. air fryer 12 to 14 minutes

For Photos, Tips and a Printable Copy of the Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes Recipe Click this link to my website

# sweet potato fries# air fryer recipes# air fryer fries

Comments / 1

Published by

My inspiration came from my Italian Grandmother and Mom. Over the years I have adapted over 2k recipes from their teachings. Come sit and visit with me for awhile and enjoy the food

Melbourne, FL
1K followers

