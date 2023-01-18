Slow Cooker Taco Chicken

Slow Cooker Pulled Taco Chicken is the perfect easy way to feed a hungry crowd and large family especially if you love easy recipes.
The recipe is super easy with just 4 ingredients to add to a slow cooker then set it and let it do the work as the chicken becomes fork tender.
Great for leftovers for topping nachos, lunches piled high in a roll for Taco Tuesday, plus let's party for a perfect Cinco De Mayo event!
Great for leftovers for topping nachos, lunches piled high in a roll for Taco Tuesday, plus let's party for a perfect Cinco De Mayo event!
Ingredients You Will Need
- chicken breast boneless
- tomato sauce
- salsa
- taco seasoning or chili packet
Easy Slow Cooker Pulled Taco Chicken
- oil spray the liner of your slow cooker
- mix all the taco sauce with the packet and sauce ingredients together
- pour over chicken breasts
- slow cooker on low for 8 hours or until the chicken reaches 165 degrees in the thickest part
- see the many serving suggestions below
Leftover Pulled Taco Chicken Serving Suggestions:
- flavored tortilla hot pocket or wraps
- on top of salads
- in artisan bread
- use in a panini
- a filling for stuffed pizza rolls
- topping for french bread pizza
- Leftovers are great to toss in cooked pasta or topping rice
- soft or hard taco shells
- over a barbecued chicken baked potato or as a topping for making garbage fries
- nachos or a Frito casserole with cheese topped and shredded chicken
- used in a southwest bean filling
- added to your favorite Chili recipes
- over pasta, over beans and rice, perfect for nachos
