Slow Cooker Taco Chicken

Slow Cooker Pulled Taco Chicken is the perfect easy way to feed a hungry crowd and large family especially if you love easy recipes.



The recipe is super easy with just 4 ingredients to add to a slow cooker then set it and let it do the work as the chicken becomes fork tender.



Great for leftovers for topping nachos, lunches piled high in a roll for Taco Tuesday, plus let's party for a perfect Cinco De Mayo event!



Scroll down to our easy printable recipe by letting the slow cooker do all the work, this is a great recipe everyone will love!



Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need

chicken breast boneless tomato sauce salsa taco seasoning or chili packet

Easy Slow Cooker Pulled Taco Chicken

oil spray the liner of your slow cooker mix all the taco sauce with the packet and sauce ingredients together pour over chicken breasts slow cooker on low for 8 hours or until the chicken reaches 165 degrees in the thickest part see the many serving suggestions below

Leftover Pulled Taco Chicken Serving Suggestions: