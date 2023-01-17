Cinnamon Baked Pretzels

With just 4 ingredients these delicious crunchy buttery baked pretzel sticks will be the hit of your holiday season.

Seriously, no matter when I make these they're gone in the first hour, so make a double batch.

Crunchy pretzels, with a baked buttery cinnamon coating, just add a wonderful snack during those cooler nights while binge-watching your favorite series on tv!

My kids say the flavor reminds them of those soft pretzels in the mall just crunchy!

Besides being delicious, addicting, and easy, they're pretty economical since you can find bags of pretzels reasonably priced at most dollar stores.

These are so easy and bake within 25 to 30 minutes, cool and you're going to love how this makes the whole house smell not to mention the anticipation you will have to eat them.

They’re great for road trips and pack easily for mailing but once you eat one and you can't stop they really are irresistible.

Ingredients:

cinnamon

butter

sugar

pretzels

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line an extra large baking sheet (or use two) with parchment paper. Melt the butter in a microwavable bowl. Place the sugar and cinnamon in another large bowl and mix the butter into this. Mix in the pretzel sticks tossing gently to coat. Note: add any mix-ins in the baking suggestions under notes. Transfer to the baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven at 325 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes

