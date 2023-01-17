When I make Grandma's Baked Custard, it brings me back to the simple days of good old-fashioned desserts made with everyday pantry ingredients.

Grandma was quite creative in making delicious desserts in the kitchen and this recipe brings back many fond childhood memories of her.

This 100-year-old recipe is made with just 6 ingredients and is my most popular pin on Pinterest.

It was a great way to use up a large amount of milk we knew was going to expire soon and nothing went to waste back in the 1960s when money was tight we used whatever we had.

If you love custard, this is super easy to make and certainly a comforting dessert any time of the day.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

Milk

Sugar

Eggs

Vanilla

Salt

Cinnamon or Nutmeg

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Get a large enough pan ready to bake the souffle dish or ramekins in with around 1 inch of water and set aside. Whisk the eggs by hand for around 30 seconds adding the sugar, salt and vanilla then set aside. Heat the milk to 180 degrees and wait to see if bubbles occur on the sides or use an instant thermometer to check the temperature. Do not boil, this is very important not to ruin the eggs. Measure 1 cup of the scalded milk and slowly pour this in the egg mixture whisking the entire time quickly. Slowly keep pouring the remainder of the milk whisking constantly. Pour the custard into ungreased ramekins or a souffle casserole dish. Sprinkle the top with cinnamon or nutmeg or both. Set the ungreased baking dishes you're using in the water bath. Bake the custard in the preheated oven of 350 degrees for around 45 minutes for the ramekins or 1 hour for one large souffle dish.

