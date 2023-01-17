Pizza Portobella Mushrooms

Pizza Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms are a delicious baked stuffed mushroom cap that can be an appetizer for a whole meal depending on the stuffings you choose.
We portobello can be stuffed with anything you like and is perfect for entertaining at parties.
Whatever your favorite pizza topping these will take the place of pizza dough.
I often use leftover meats chopped fine and topped with cheese baked they're a win-win every time I make them.
Our pizza-stuffed mushrooms can also be made with all store-bought ingredients and made quickly with no fuss at all for busy weeknight dinners.
Ingredients:
- Portobello Mushrooms
- Pizza Sauce
- Mozzarella or Provolone cheese
- Grated Pecorino Romano cheese
- Extra Virgin olive or cooking spray
- Pepperoni
- Torn fresh Basil
- Seasoning salt
- Pepper
- Granulated Garlic Powder or Roasted Garlic
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Clean and remove gills from the caps.
- Spray with cooking oil or brush with olive oil.
- Fill the cavity.
- Top with cheese
- Sprinkle with DIY season salt and oregano.
- Add torn fresh basil leaves
- Add a little grated Pecorino Romano cheese on top of each filled cap.
- Bake until the cheese is golden on top
