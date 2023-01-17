Pizza Portobella Mushrooms

Pizza Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms are a delicious baked stuffed mushroom cap that can be an appetizer for a whole meal depending on the stuffings you choose.

We portobello can be stuffed with anything you like and is perfect for entertaining at parties.

Whatever your favorite pizza topping these will take the place of pizza dough.

I often use leftover meats chopped fine and topped with cheese baked they're a win-win every time I make them.

Our pizza-stuffed mushrooms can also be made with all store-bought ingredients and made quickly with no fuss at all for busy weeknight dinners.

If you're a huge mushroom fan like we are you may also like to try our Shrimp Stuffed Mushrooms or our Portobello Fries both amazing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RJKN_0kHDFQE200
Ingredients:

  • Portobello Mushrooms
  • Pizza Sauce
  • Mozzarella or Provolone cheese
  • Grated Pecorino Romano cheese
  • Extra Virgin olive or cooking spray
  • Pepperoni
  • Torn fresh Basil
  • Seasoning salt
  • Pepper
  • Granulated Garlic Powder or Roasted Garlic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpBz2_0kHDFQE200
Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Clean and remove gills from the caps.
  3. Spray with cooking oil or brush with olive oil.
  4. Fill the cavity.
  5. Top with cheese
  6. Sprinkle with DIY season salt and oregano.
  7. Add torn fresh basil leaves
  8. Add a little grated Pecorino Romano cheese on top of each filled cap.
  9. Bake until the cheese is golden on top

Visit our website at Whats Cookin Italian Style Cuisine for this recipe and more

>>Printable Recipe for Pizza Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms <<

More Recipes To Try:

Party Food Recipes

Game Day Recipes

30 Appetizers and Side Dishes

5 Stuffed French Breads

Runza Copycat

Holiday Drinks To Go With Your Appetizers:

Homemade Amaretto

Homemade Limoncello

Homemade Kahlua

Homemade Irish Cream

The Godfather and Rob Roy Cocktails

Coconut Cream Martini

Banana Chocolate Martini

Homemade Chambord and Raspberry Cocktail

Holiday Cheer Punch

