Baked Eggplant Slices

Eggplant topped with Italian-flavored breadcrumbs and grated cheese, baked but oven-fried slices are perfectly crispy and totally addicting.

Serve them with our homemade marinara sauce as an appetizer or healthy side dish with any meal you make!

We also have some tips that make this eggplant super tender, not bitter at all, and other recipes you can use these in!

Plus if you're a huge fan of eggplant like we are you'll want to check out our Eggplant Recipe Roundup dinner ideas.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

eggplant peeled and sliced

table salt

whole egg or egg whites

Italian flavored breadcrumbs grated (or use pork rinds for the diabetic version, or gluten-free flour for allergies)

Parmesan cheese grated

Pecorino Romano cheese grated

dried oregano

black pepper ( you can also add a pinch of cayenne pepper for heat)

granulated garlic powder

cooking spray

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Prepare a baking sheet with oil-sprayed parchment paper for easy cleanup. In a clean pie plate add the breadcrumbs and spices mixed together. Place the sliced eggplant in the beaten egg. Dip and slice into the breadcrumbs on both sides immediately. When you have coated all the slices, place them on the baking sheet. Drizzle over each one lightly with a bit of olive oil or cooking oil spray. Bake at 400 degrees for around 22 to 25 minutes until the tops are browned.

