Italian Sausage Medley

This Italian comfort meal is so easy that it takes less than an hour and supper will be on the table served all in one pan with no fuss.
If you have any sausage and vegetables left over, build yourself a delicious submarine sandwich with our favorite Homemade Italian Bread and Hoagie Recipe. Plus, they go great in a Breakfast Frittata.
This simple casserole dish can be on your table in less than one hour unless you're making my Mom's Recipe for Homemade Italian Sausage as we do.
We make this often and you will also after one bite.
Ingredients:
- sausage sweet or hot
- peppers any kind bell, hot, roasted
- potato wedges
- fresh plum tomatoes
- breadcrumbs
- Parmesan cheese
- granulated garlic powder
- dried basil, parsley, and oregano
- salt, pepper
- fresh garlic cloves peeled
- fresh basil leaves
- olive oil or other oil you prefer
Instructions:
- Prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper (you can use a porcelain-coated pan just oil spray it to keep the potatoes from sticking)
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees
- Layer the cut potato wedges first
- Add the peppers, tomato quarters, and the Italian sausage last
- Top with breadcrumbs evenly, cheese, salt, pepper, herbs, and spices, and drizzle with olive over the top
- Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until everything is golden brown and potatoes are fork-tender (this can take longer depending on how thick you cut the vegetables)
Sheet Pan Parmesan Sausage Medley
