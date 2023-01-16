Our buttery Blueberry Pound Cake is so moist, it's the best fresh fruit pound cake I've ever eaten made all from scratch.

The whole house smelled heavenly as this blueberry cake was baking, needless to say, it was so hard waiting for it to finish cooling down to take that first bite.

Even though a pound cake has a pound of butter in it, we've made this recipe cut in half if you're wondering why there isn't a pound of butter in the recipe.

Sour cream makes this very moist and delicious with a tender crumb, it's just an amazing cake!

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

flour

baking powder

salt

eggs

sugar

butter

sour cream

vanilla

blueberries or other fruit are washed and blotted dry with a paper towel

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease the pan you're using Sift the flour with baking powder and salt and set aside Using an electric mixer cream the butter and sugar for at least 4 minutes Add the sour cream, extract, and eggs beat until smooth Fold in the flour mixture then the blueberries last Bake for around 55 minutes Cool and choose a garnish or leave the cake plain

Other Recipes to Try:

White of Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake

Florida Orange Butter Pecan Cake

Peanut Butter Texas Sheet Cake

Raspberry Red Velvet Cake Mix Cupcakes

Carrot Cake with a Cake Mix

Banana Cake Mix Cake

Butter Pecan Peach Dump Cake

Vintage Mayonnaise Cake

Pistachio Cake

Harvey Wallbanger Cake

Blueberry Cake Mix Cake