

📷

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.

If you're not fond of making complicated desserts this is perfect for your recipe collection.

Just keep some of these easy ingredients in your pantry and you can prepare this no-bake cheesecake really in minutes!

I am always looking for quick and easy ways to make a dessert my family will love you may also like to try our Patriotic Easy Trifle Dessert to celebrate a holiday it's so pretty.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Icebox Cheesecake© Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

vanilla instant pudding to package instructions or make cooked vanilla pudding from a box or from vanilla pudding from our scratch recipe (sugar-free can also be used)

soft whipped cream cheese

real whipped cream sweetened

fresh strawberries hulled and sliced or use canned peaches, sliced mango, or berries of any kind

any kind of graham crackers (we used cinnamon graham crackers leaving some crushed for the top for garnish)

Instructions:

In a medium-sized, bowl add the instant or cooked pudding of choice to the bowl then fold in the whipped cream cheese, and blend together until smooth.

Fold in the whipped topping. Set aside. Line a deep pan or baking dish (around an 8x8 inch square pan) with graham crackers for the first layer. Add a layer of sliced strawberries, then spread with the whipped filling mixture, more strawberries, top with graham crackers, and repeat ending with whipped topping. Save some strawberries to top for garnish. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving or until firm.

Printable Copy >>> No Bake Strawberry Icebox Cheesecake recipe <<<

Of course, if you want an all-made-from-scratch recipe we got you covered with some other favorites:

New York Style Cheesecake, or try our Amaretto Pumpkin Cheesecake, both heavenly slices of deliciousness!

Strawberry Cream Pie

Best Cannoli Pie

No-Bake Cheese Pie

Holiday Cannoli Mousse

Eggless Tiramisu

No Bake Pumpkin Fluff Pie