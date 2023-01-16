Pepperoni Pizza Bites

These little Easy Pepperoni Pizza Biscuit Bites are made in a muffin tin and are the perfect addition to your appetizer menu when hosting a party.

If you love pizza these will be your go-to appetizer quick and super easy to make and made in less than 25 minutes!

Simple biscuit refrigerated dough cut into pieces and with anything you like mixed in is going to make the perfect pizza bites.

These can be served warm or cold so it's a win-win no matter if you're taking them on a picnic, road trip, or game day party event they're going to be a huge hit.

There are so many possibilities and suggestions below for mix-ins so don't miss taking a look at adapting these delicious muffin pizza biscuit bites.

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

This dough is so versatile it can be all meat and cheese or vegetable for those who don't eat meat also you can try using a gluten-free mix and still make these great appetizers.



Everyone raves about these and is the first appetizer to fly off the tray at any party especially dipped in my homemade pizza sauce.

Ingredients:

Large refrigerator biscuits (any brand)

Fresh basil

Chopped pepperoni

Instructions:

open the biscuit can (using any brand) and cut them into bite-size pieces add the mix-ins you prefer add the oil and cheese toss together add to muffin tins bake for 20 minutes serve dipped in warm pizza sauce

More Recipes We Love