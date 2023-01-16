If you're not fond of baking and are a caramel chocolate lover, this easy Turtle Cake Mix Brownies starting with a doctored cake mix will be a conversation dessert everyone will remember you made.

If you love brownies like we do try our Oreo Stuffed Brownies or our Peanut Butter Ritz Cracker Stuffed Brownies both are simple to make and two others to add on your list of must-makes.

Doctored mixes are fun, and easy and will fool everyone they're not from scratch!

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients:

chocolate cake mix

evaporated milk

semi-sweet chocolate chips

Kraft caramels

coarsely chopped or whole pecans

unsalted butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Oil spray or line with parchment paper a square 8x8 inch baking pan In a bowl, mix together the cake mix, softened butter, 3/4 cups of coarsely chopped pecans, and evaporated milk. Pat down half of the cake mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake this bottom half for 10 minutes in the preheated oven. In a small saucepan, on low heat, melt the caramels and 2 ounces of evaporated milk, mixing together and setting aside. Take out the cake/brownie crust, sprinkle with the chocolate chips then spread the melted caramel on top (save some for the top for garnishing). Spoon the rest of the batter evenly over the caramel layer. Garnish the top with the remaining chopped pecans. Bake for around 25 minutes. Use the toothpick method in the center to ensure it's completely cooked. While still warm add the remaining chips on top, using an offset spatula, and spread evenly over the top. Heat up the remaining caramel topping and drizzle it all over the top of the baked brownies. Cool completely before cutting the brownies.

