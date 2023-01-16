Slow Cooker Pork with Cole Slaw

Slow Cooker Pork and Slaw Sandwiches is a fork-tender shredded meat piled high on a roll topped with delicious cole slaw.

If you had no idea what to make for that special sports day event look no further for your gathering!

The recipe is super easy since the slow cooker does most of the work and the slaw is just a few pantry ingredients.

Piled high even on plain old hamburger buns this crowd-pleaser is a hit every time plus we set up a topping bar at parties with an array of garnishes!

Photo by Claudia Lamascolo

Ingredients You Will Need:

pork tenderloin coke, rootbeer, or cherry coke, or use our recipe below barbecue sauce or make it homemade your favorite brand of Hot sauce hamburger or hard rolls coleslaw with dressing Serve with pickles and potato chips

Instructions:

slow cooker a pork tenderloin with our ingredients or just add store-bought barbecue sauce and hot sauce see directions use prepacked cole slaw and store-bought dressing or use our homemade recipe pile the meat high on a hamburger or hard roll top with slaw serve with pickles and potato chips

For all homemade versions click the link below!

If you were looking for Game Day foods your guests will love this recipe!

Here are even more ideas below for you to try if you happen to have leftover pulled pork.

More Ideas Serving Leftover Pulled Pork Tenderloin: