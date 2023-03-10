Information About The Northwest highschool: The Wiz Musical (2023)

About Northwest Highschool: The Wiz (2023)

The Wiz (titled Northwest Highschool: The Wiz In the United States) Is a 2022 Theater Comedy play Co- Directed By Shawn Michelle Cosby And Directed By Sherion Cosby and Written by William F. Brown. A Production of Northwest Highschool Drama, When Dorothy (Catalina Jimenez) tries to save her dog from a storm, she's miraculously whisked away to an urban fantasy land called Oz. After accidentally killing the Wicked Witch of the East upon her arrival, Dorothy is told about the Wiz (Ava Silberman), a wizard who can help her get back to Manhattan. As Dorothy goes in search of the Wiz, she's joined by the Scarecrow (Jayden Perez ), the Tin Man (Greg Boyle) and the Cowardly Lion (Peter Boyke). Though Stop by the Royal Gate keeper (Christen Kuikoua) They Persevere until finally she travels through the city to seek an audience with the mysterious Wiz, who they say is the only one powerful enough to send her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXvds_0lDi9BfI00
Photo byNorthwest Highschool drama

Where Will The Northwest High school: The Wiz (2023) Musical be Taking Place.

The Northwest Highschool Wiz musical Will be taken place at Northwest Highschool Auditorium

Where Can You pay the Northwest Highschool: The Wiz Musical Tickets

You can pay both online and upfront at the northwest auditorium. For more info, go and check out the northwest highschool drama official Instagram page at nwdrama_official.

When Is The First Northwest highschool: The wiz musical Show taking Place

The first show will be taking place on Thursday 16th March 2023

When Will be The Last Northwest highschool: The Wiz Show

The last show will be on the 26th of March 2023

More Info About Northwest highscool: The Wiz Musical

Get ready Jags, because it's almost time for our spring musical The Wiz! Come see our wonderful performance and jump into Oz on March 16, 17, 19, 24, 25, and 26! Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults, and can be accessed using the QR code above which can also be found under schoolcash on the Northwest website or linked in our story highlight. We hope you'll join us for this incredible adaptation of the classic story of the Wizard of Oz. Join Dorothy as she ventures through Munchkinland along the Yellow Brick Road finding the Tinman, Scarecrow, and Lion along the way, and meeting the powerful Wiz as they set out to defeat Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West. It's going to be an amazing show!

