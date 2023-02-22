My Undying Love for You (Poem) By Christen Kuikoua

About the Poem

15 years Old Christen Kuikoua As the Boy Next Door

In this poem, 15-year-old Christen Kuikoua is the boy next door: gorgeous and yet attainable. The lover falls in love with most beautiful girl he has ever laid eyes on in his highschool and longs to have only her as his one true love. As you dive in to this poem you will come to understand the sincerity of a true lover. Christen kuikoua dedicated this poem to his anonymous lover.

My Undying Love for You (Poem) By Christen Kuikoua

I want you in my life
for today, tomorrow, and forever.
Everything feels empty
when you are not around,
but our love is what keeps me going.
Nothing can explain fully how fortunate I am
to have you in my life.
For Loving you has become a must for me
It is no longer a choice or an option.
If there’s one thing
in this world
I’m afraid to lose, it’s you.
I am so in love with you
that I can’t dare to lose you!
I wish to be everything.
that brings a smile on your face
and happiness to your heart
I dream of a world where you and I
would live for a thousand years to love each other.
Though I Know I wouldn’t Live to be a thousand
I Will Never Let You Be a Foreigner In My Midst.

ABOUT CHRISTEN KUIKOUA

Christen kuikoua keutchankeu, also known as Christen kuikoua, is a thespian actor, singer, motivational speaker, poet , musician and Instagrammer.

Kennedi Williams With Claten Network

