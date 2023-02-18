Thespian Performer Christen Kuikoua (Prince) Journey On Northwest Highschool Stage (2021- 2025)

Christen Kuikoua Thespian Journey On Northwest Highschool Broadway Musical Lion King Jr.

Christen kuikoua Started Attending Northwest highschool in Maryland In (2021) as a freshman in the 9th Grade. This means he is expected to graduate on (2025). Christen Kuikoua is a theater lover and joins the thespian Community of his School. Then He Later audition for The Lion King Broadway Jr.

Photo byN/A

What Role Did Christen Kuikoua received during the Lion King Jr. Auditions? And How was The Final Show

Christen kuikoua On January 2021, audition for the lion king jr. for the role of Scar under the directory of Mrs. Sherion A. Cosby (The head director at northwest highschool ).

Final Show Of the Lion King Jr. At Northwest HighschoolPhoto byClaten+

The result came surprising for Christen due to the fact that he didn't get the part. But instead the director and the other juries, decided to give him a place among the mischievous hyenas. The show when amazing. Christen Kuikoua And His friends received a standing ovation for such brilliant performances.

Hyenas on the Lion King Musical at Northwest Highschool (2021)Photo byClaten+

What Award Was Giving To Christen Kuikoua On The Northwest Highschool Stage.

Christen kuikoua Plate AwardPhoto byClaten+
Christen Kuikoua received a Plate Award as one of the best harmonizer on the Northwest Highschool Thespian Stage in the Lion King Junior

Christen Kuikoua Journey On Check Please! Play On The Northwest Highschool Stage.

As for Check please! With Northwest Drama Presents Dating can be hard. Especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or your grandmother's bridge partner, or a mime. Check Please follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn't get any worse. Christen kuikoua Audition in 2022 For Louis under the directory of the Drama Director of northwest highschool Sherion A. Cosby. The character Louis which is not a good listener. He has his own idea of where the conversation should go, but unfortunately Christen (Prince) didn't the get the role. Instead, the Director Sherion Cosby casted him as Ken! (Lead) Who is a bit too into the romance and a bit too oblivious to personal boundaries.

Northwest Drama Presents Dating can be hard. Especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or your grandmother's bridge parPhoto byClaten+

Christen Kuikoua Played for The Opening Show Check Please! As Ken.

Christen Kuikoua Played For the Opening Show On October 22, 2022 as ken, and according to some of the cast member he gave a very Oblivious Romantic Performance and the audience was really engage through the whole short scene and where impress with the enchanting kiss on the hand and with the whole new jersey accent. At the End Of The Show People Congratulated Him For Such a brilliant performance`.

Christen Kuikoua enchanting kissPhoto byClaten+

Christen Kuikoua Slay The Sunday Last Night Show Of Check Please As Ken

Christen kuikoua Last night Show on October,10 2022, took it a step further with his theatrical Acting Skills and completely slay it back and forth, he told me Kennedi Williams Reporter at Claten+ News " That Both his parents Mom and Dad were there so he had to impress them and make himself know that he is capable, And He Surely Did. Christen Kuikoua continue Saying " after the show finishes I felt accomplishment proving myself that I can do it and to my family that I am more than just a teenager" .

I am Kennedi Williams From Claten Network
Will continue to be updated each month.

