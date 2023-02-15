Lincoln, NE

Looks Like Lincoln Public Schools Will Open With Freshmen And Sophomores

Claten Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41c0SI_0knelkZh00
Lincoln Standing Bear High School will open with freshmen and sophomores onlyPhoto byClaten Network

According to the Nebraska News Lincoln Public Schools said in a Tuesday press release that it chose to open the school with only ninth and 10th grade classes after reviewing enrollment numbers for the fall semester.

As of Friday, 219 freshmen and 26 sophomores are enrolled in the school, which is near 68th Street and Saltillo Road.

“The good news is we are hearing that students and families know that they are getting a quality education where they currently attend high school and don’t want to leave as evident in the upper class numbers,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said in the release.

Gausman said opening the school to freshmen and sophomores only allows staff to “focus our resources on offering high-quality opportunities and high school experiences.”

LPS expects Standing Bear to meet the 1,000-student capacity as the class of 2027 moves through high school.

“The number of students enrolled at Standing Bear will continue to grow each year as we’ve seen with Northwest High School,” Gausman said. “We opened Northwest this year just shy of 500 students in grades 9-11. Our numbers show that next year’s enrollment at Northwest will be closer to 800 students in grades 9-12.”

Juniors and seniors who chose to attend Standing Bear in the fall will now be re-enrolled in their current high school, officials said.

Students from another school district who chose Standing Bear will have an opportunity to go to another LPS high school.

I am Jerry Williams With Claten+ News Updates.

Thank you for listening

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Northwest High School# Lincoln Public Schools# Freshmens# Sophmores# mongomery county public school

Comments / 0

Published by

Claten+ Is a Romance, Horror & Fantasy Streaming Platform On YouTube Which Will Offer Secondary hand movies and also news About Channel info

Los Angeles, CA
18 followers

More from Claten Network

My Undying Love for You (Poem) By Christen Kuikoua

In this poem, 15-year-old Christen Kuikoua is the boy next door: gorgeous and yet attainable. The lover falls in love with most beautiful girl he has ever laid eyes on in his highschool and longs to have only her as his one true love. As you dive in to this poem you will come to understand the sincerity of a true lover. Christen kuikoua dedicated this poem to his anonymous lover.

Read full story

The Three Power Poems By Christen Kuikoua

This are the three best most powerful poems by christen kuikoua. This poems are going to convey alot of truths about life, our ways of living and finally our appreciation for our love ones.

Read full story

My Undeniable Love (Dramatic Love Poem) By Christen Kuikoua

It’s about a guy that falls in love with a girl , but later destiny makes them be best friends. As his relationship grows with this girl, the guy finds it even harder to express his feelings for her. Scare of being rejected or just viewed by her and her friends differently. Yeah, read about My Undeniable love by christen kuikoua.

Read full story
5 comments

Thespian Performer Christen Kuikoua (Prince) Journey On Northwest Highschool Stage (2021- 2025)

Christen Kuikoua Thespian Journey On Northwest Highschool Broadway Musical Lion King Jr. Christen kuikoua Started Attending Northwest highschool in Maryland In (2021) as a freshman in the 9th Grade. This means he is expected to graduate on (2025). Christen Kuikoua is a theater lover and joins the thespian Community of his School. Then He Later audition for The Lion King Broadway Jr.

Read full story

Aspiring Singer Christen Kuikoua's Sweet Sixteen is next to the corner

Aspiring singer Christen kuikoua's Birthday Is coming very soon. Exactly 15 days as from when the post is written. Christen Kuikoua was Born on a Thursday 1st of March 2007, in Yaounde ( Cameroon). And he is a very small Instagram influencer, as from when the post is written and aka. Appears in the Claten+ YouTube channel. The teen influencer spends his time promoting about his life, on the achievement of his goal and probably one day with God be the greatest youth influencers around USA and perhaps worldwide. His Instagram account is full of content about himself singing, nothing original but covers, writing poems and modeling.

Read full story

I Need A Family Not A Court Poem by Christen Kuikoua (Dedicated To All Children In Need Of A Voice

Don't lie to me. You were always top of your class. For your Children's Are Not Your Children's. Christen Kuikoua Dedicated Poem To Those Children In Need Of a Voice.

Read full story

Christen Kuikoua Thinks Acting Is A Lot More Than Words

On Monday February 2023, 15 years Old Christen Kuikoua Posted This Images Of Him On Instagram About Different Facial Expressions. Christen Kuikoua Quoted, " Acting is more than speaking a bunch of words in funny tones it all about the face and the expressions, then with the voice".

Read full story

Mom, You Are My One And Only By Christen kuikoua ( Dedicated To His Mother)

But to me there's meaning seldom heard. My mother's love showed me the way. And I Thank heaven for the grace of having such a mother. For enriching my life in so many ways.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy